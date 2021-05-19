Apex Legend: Season 9 Best Weapon “Legacy”





Apex Legends Season 9 landed a while back. Here’s my personal view on the best Apex Legend weapons for Season 9 “Legacy”.

The new season brings a brand new legend for playing “Valkyrie” as usual, and she is very well received by the community. Alongside the new Legend, there will be a new Bocek Bow and a ton of buffs and nerfs of content that already exists. Respawn Entertainment has done a very good job over the last few years, maintaining a balanced game. Here’s a closer look at Apex Legend’s best weapons for the Season 9 Update Legacy.

# 10 Alternator SMG

The alternator made a big comeback in Season 9, with the immediate addition of disruptor rounds and no longer in the limelight when removed from the game. After a few buffs, this SMG is a great first gun pickup on landing.

# 9 VK-47 Flat Line Assault Rifle

The VK-47 flat line has always been a solid option, but it’s a bit less popular than the R-301 carbine. The default iron sight is one of the worst in the game, but assault rifles hit like a truck in any range and bring down enemies in a very short time to down / kill.

# 8 Wingman Heavy Pistol

Wingman has a special place in the minds of many players, or decorating their posthumous screens is the worst. Wingman was always strong, but not as strong as in the early days of Apex Legend, where pros killed and ran around the entire team with a few headshots. This is a great first pickup when landing, and the exact player wants the enemy player to remove it from the game.

# 7 Bosek Bow

Bosek Bow, the latest weapon from Apex Legend in Season 9, has already received considerable nerf. As the season progresses and more stats about weapons are released, you can easily move this list up, but for now it shreds enemies so everyone has to pick it up if they find it. there is.

# 6 Volt SMG

Bolts are a great, well-balanced weapon that has a more accurate range than most SMGs and does a very good amount of damage. With a full attachment, the Volt is really at its best and can be used in any situation as a very versatile SMG.

# 5 EVA-8 automatic shotgun

The EVA-8 auto shotgun took several seasons to actually get into that element after various buffs. It quickly took over the spotlight from Peacekeeper a few seasons ago. It has lost some of its effectiveness since the removal of the double-tap hop-up, but it still remains the top choice for normally looted shotguns.

# 4R-301 carbine

The R-301 carbine is by no means a weak weapon, and it’s no surprise that it’s still one of the best weapons in the game this season. With Anvil Receiver Hopup, the weapon can cover engagement at any distance and is one of the shortest time to kill / down in the game.

# 3 Crabber .50-Cal Sniper Rifle

Kraber is arguably the best weapon in the game and statistically the best weapon in the game. It ranks third just because it relies on maximizing player skill and accuracy. Most weapons on this list, such as the Spitfire, R-301, Bolt, EVA-8, R-99, and Alternator, can lead low-skilled players to victory. Many of these weapons can be sprayed and prayed with good results in most cases, but Kraber requires a skilled player to be effective. If an inaccurate player picks it up, most of the ammo will hit the wall or floor due to the rapid fall of the bullet and the rapid movement of the bullet.

# 2 Spitfire LGM

The Spitfire has been on a roller coaster since the release of Apex Legend. One season is the best gun that can kill everyone, and the next one feels like firing a bullet made of paper. Fortunately, as the game progresses, weapons are finally beginning to balance updates and are currently one of the best guns in the game. With the right attachments and properly placed shots, you can wipe the enemy team with one clip.

# 1 R-99 SMG

The R-99 is once again the strongest weapon in the Apex Legend. If you bring two R-99s with the maximum attachment, you can defeat the entire enemy team without reloading. It fires faster than any other weapon, and each shot chunks enemies for heavy damage. The king of medium to short range engagement, and when used correctly, any player can lead to victory. It really is the best weapon of the current Apex Legend.

And it’s the best weapon of Season 9 of Apex Legend. If you want to see the changes made in Season 9, you can find them here.

Apex Legend Season 9 “Legacy” is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

