What’s new in Android 12 Beta





Posted by: Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering

Today, Google I / O announced the first beta version of Android 12, one of the most ambitious releases to date. With privacy and security at its core, we focused on new UIs that adapt and improve performance for our customers. We provide more tools for developers to provide fun experiences for people on phones, laptops, tablets, wearables, TVs and cars.

Beta 1 has a lot to start with the most important Android UI updates to date, starting with something written in a design language called Material You. There are also new privacy features to try, such as approximate location, and a new standard called Performance Class that allows apps and users to identify high-performance devices.

Register here and try Android 12 Beta on your Pixel device now. Beta is now available on other devices, including selected devices from ASUS, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, TCL, Transsion, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE, thanks to device maker partners working to accelerate updates. Now, with other people on the way. For more information, please visit android.com / beta.

Read the highlights of the new features and visit the Android 12 developer site for all the details of Android 12 and how to get started.

New UI for Android

As highlighted in a consumer blog post, Android 12 brings the biggest design changes in Android history. Rethinking the entire experience, from color to shape, light and movement, we’ve made Android 12 more expressive, dynamic and personal. This work is done in close collaboration between software, hardware and material design teams, integrating the software and hardware ecosystem in a single design language called Material You.

We’ve extended the new design language across the platform and UI components, so your app will automatically get these upgrades.

Redesigned Widgets-With the redesign of Android 12, the app widgets have been updated to make them more convenient, beautiful and easier to find. We’ve added new interactive controls such as checkboxes, switches, and radio buttons to make it easier to personalize your widget. The Android 12 widget looks great with a system UI and theme, has rounded corners, and padding automatically fits all launchers and home screens. Responsive layout allows you to adapt your widget to phones, tablets, folds and other screens. We’ve also added a dynamic color API to allow widgets to use system colors to create a personalized and consistent look. We’ve also improved the widget picker and integrated it with an assistant to make it easier to find widgets. Check out the sample code and try out the updated widget. Click here for details.

Stretch Overscroll-We’ve also added a new system-wide “Stretch” overscroll effect to let users know that they’ve scrolled past the end of the content available in the UI. The stretch effect provides a natural vertical and horizontal scroll stop indicator common to all apps and is enabled by default for scrolling containers across platforms and Android X. The new stretch overscroll replaces the glow overscroll supported in previous versions. Test your app and content with the new scrolling behavior. You can opt out if needed. Click here for details.

Smoother Audio Transitions-UI isn’t just about visuals. Also, the way audio focus is handled has been improved. When an app loses audio focus, that audio automatically fades out, smoothing the transition between apps that play audio and preventing apps from playing each other. This is especially relevant for foldable multi-screen Android environments. Click here for details.

performance

Android 12 is a huge investment in performance, from basic performance that makes systems and apps faster and smoother to new standards for high-performance devices that help developers deliver a richer experience on those devices. I went to.

Faster and more efficient system performance-The device is faster and more responsive by reducing the CPU time required for core system services by 22%. It also improves Android power efficiency by reducing the use of big cores by system servers by 15% and allowing devices to run longer before they need to be recharged.

Optimized I / O to improve migration and app launch times, and speed up app loading by reducing lock contention and latency variability. With PackageManager, read-only snapshots reduce lock contention by as much as 92%. With Binder, lightweight caching has significantly improved target call latency by up to 47x. I / O speeds up dex / odex / vdex files to improve app load times, especially on phones with low memory. Notification trampoline limits also help reduce the latency of apps that start with notifications. For example, the Google Photos app now launches 34% faster after leaving the notification trampoline.

To improve the performance of database queries, we optimized the CursorWindow by inlining the results in a binder transaction. For small windows, CursorWindow is 36% faster, and for windows with more than 1000 rows, the improvement is 49x.

Performance Class-Starting with Android 12, work with ecosystem partners to introduce common standards for high-performance Android devices.

This standard, called a performance class, defines a set of features that go beyond Android baseline requirements. Devices that meet performance class requirements can support more demanding use cases and deliver higher quality content. Developers can review performance classes at run time to ensure that they provide an enhanced experience that maximizes device performance.

Initially, performance class functionality is focused on media use cases, with requirements such as camera boot latency, codec availability, encoding quality, minimum memory size, screen resolution, and read / write performance. Click here for details.

Private by design

Privacy is at the heart of everything we do, and Android 12 continues to give people more transparency and control while keeping their devices and data safe. Today we are announcing some new privacy features that will be available in Beta 2. Privacy dashboard, microphone and camera indicator, microphone and camera switching. Please be patient for more information on these features. The new features in Beta 1 are:

App hibernation-Last year, we started an automatic reset of permissions. In the last two weeks, Android has reset permissions for over 8.5 million apps that weren’t in use. As a result, apps that people have forgotten cannot yet access their data. Android 12 builds an automatic reset of permissions by intelligently hibernating apps that haven’t been used for a long time. This optimizes device storage, performance and safety. Hibernation not only revokes the permissions previously granted by the user, but also forces the app to stop and reuse memory, storage, and other temporary resources. In this state, the system also keeps the user safe by preventing the app from running jobs or receiving push notifications in the background.Hibernation should be transparent in most apps, but if necessary, users[設定]Go to and turn off this feature in the app. Click here for details.

Permission for nearby devices-Previously, Bluetooth scanning required the app to have location permissions. This was a challenge for apps that needed to be paired with a nearby device, but didn’t really need the location of the device. Now, apps can scan nearby devices without the need for location permission. Apps targeting Android 12 can be scanned using the new BLUETOOTH_SCAN permission with the usesPermissionFlags = “neverForLocation” attribute. After pairing with the device, interact with the device using the BLUETOOTH_CONNECT privilege. These permissions facilitate privacy-friendly app design while reducing app friction. Click here for details.

Approximate Locations-Recently, we have provided people with better ways to manage access to locations, such as separate permissions for foreground and background access and the “only this time” option. Currently, apps targeting Android 12 offer more control with the new “Approximate Location” option. When the app requests accurate location data, the user can now choose to give either the exact location or the approximate location. The user[設定]You can change the accuracy of the position of the app at any time from. If your app requires accurate location data (ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION), keep these changes in mind and make sure your app works properly only in approximate locations. For almost all common uses of location, we recommend that you request only approximate location (ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION). Click here for details.

App compatibility

If you haven’t tested your app’s compatibility with Android 12 yet, it’s time to test it. Beta Android 12 will give Pixel and other devices access to early adopter users as well as developers. This means that in the coming weeks, we expect more users to try the app on Android 12 and raise the issues they find.

To test compatibility, install the app published from Google Play or other sources on a device or emulator running Android 12 Beta and run the entire flow of the app. Check for behavioral changes and focus on testing. Please publish the update as soon as possible after resolving the issue.

The beta version is approaching platform stability in August 2021. After that, the system operation, SDK / NDK API, and non-SDK list for the app are completed. At that point, we’ll finish the final compatibility test and release a fully compatible version of the app, SDK, or library. Click here for details on the timeline for developers.

Get started with Android 12!

Today’s beta release includes everything you need to try out Android 12 features, test your app, and provide feedback. Simply register your supported Pixel device here and you’ll get updates wirelessly. If you already have a preview build installed, you will automatically get beta updates. To start development, set up the SDK.

You can also get Android 12 Beta on the devices of the top device manufacturers participating in the Android 12 Developer Preview program. Visit android.com/beta for a complete list of partners with a link to the site with details on supported devices. Each partner handles its own registration and support and provides beta updates directly.

For more extensive testing on supported devices, try Android 12 Beta with an Android GSI image. If you don’t have a device, you can test it with the Android emulator. Simply download the latest emulator system image from Android Studio’s SDK Manager.

For more information on how to get the beta, please visit the Android 12 developer site.

