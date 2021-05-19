Retailers shaping new in-store and online experiences through technological innovation





“Major retail operations rely on real-time or frequent access to data, and edge computing can not only improve the speed and performance of data access, but also maintain the data security essential to retail. You can, “said Leslie Hand, vice president of IDC Retail Insights. “Edge computing solutions can drive improvements in areas such as personalized customer engagement, order management, customer self-service, and omni-channel process automation.”

Creating a Differentiated Digital Experience Eighty-three percent of retailers surveyed expect real-time or frequent access to data, and two-thirds have data access to drive a rich customer experience. It states that it is essential. Customers expect faster, more customized digital interactions, whether they use e-commerce sites, mobile apps, or self-checkout kiosks. Edge computing allows data to be placed closer to where digital interactions occur, significantly speeding up data acquisition, analysis, and processing. With near real-time access to data, mobile apps connect to sensors to track items added to shoppers’ carts, unchecked stores, recognize customers and send predictive promotional offers based on preferences You can deliver experiences such as personalized advertising strategies. Shopping history.

Improving operational efficiency Innovation isn’t the only way retailers can use edge computing solutions. Supply chain applications dedicated to tasks such as delivery, inventory management, pricing, and scanning are enhanced with Edge and IoT technologies to quickly adapt to ever-changing consumer patterns. For example, a sensor placed in a store can track the flow of foot traffic to help with inventory placement.

Protecting Data at the Edge The amount of personal financial and personally identifiable information retailers collect while dealing with customers has made security a key factor in deploying edge computing solutions. Bringing data processing closer to where the data is generated minimizes data transmission and reduces the potential attack surface. In addition, threats can be addressed head-on at the source using a variety of web application security solutions.

Consumer confidence in the United States rose to its highest level in April since the launch of Pandemic 1, giving retailers an opportunity. But even before the pandemic, retail customers wanted a digital-first, personalized shopping experience. As market pressures are exacerbated by the effects of pandemics, retailers are looking for innovative technologies to find new ways to prosper. Edge computing has emerged as a key technology to enhance future retail business models.

