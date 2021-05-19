Phil Schiller escaped cleanly in the epic trial





Phil Schiller is one of Apple’s biggest names and Epicv. In Apple’s trial, his job was to make Apple feel small. With two days of testimony, including a few hours of cross-examination, he wasn’t always successful, but left the stand without facing Epic’s toughest line of attack.

Schiller, simply titled Apple Fellow, has been with the company for over 30 years. In his testimony, he said he joined Apple in the 90’s and saw Steve Jobs reorganize a computer maker that was failing at the time. He recalled the iPod and dropped the names of almost forgotten competitors like Handango and BlackBerry Messenger. In court, Epic Games portrayed Apple as an angry, scolding, dishonest bully who trapped users in a walled yard and was angry with cartoon bananas. Schiller countered with a showcase of iOS products and a lesson in Apple’s history, and Epic didn’t do much to stop him.

The iPod Bit was a great encapsulation of Shiraz time on the stand. As my colleague Liz Lopatto points out, Schiller was well known as Apple’s longtime marketing director. But at the prompt of an Apple lawyer, Schiller also said on Tuesday that he also contributed to the invention of one of Apple’s most distinctive hardware designs, the iPod Click Wheel. And Apple’s lawyer asked why marketing executives were working on hardware design. Schiller explained that product marketing works in tandem with engineering on all projects. The various parts of Apple aren’t simply siled into a neat department. Its one close company that manufactures products with many features.

The anecdote supported a more legally relevant claim. Apple is said to have no idea how much the App Store will make because of this management system.

An expert witness paid by an epic fixed Apple’s operating profit at 70-80%. This is what Epic calls proof of monopoly power. Using one of Apple’s PR statistics, Epic estimated that the App Store had earned more than $ 20 billion in commissions by 2017. Schiller did not object to that number. But he said Apple has never calculated overall profitability.

We do not deny that it is likely. Schiller said the App Store simply doesn’t manage the business that way. He rattled the iPhone features that required a lot of work and benefited App Store developers, but he didn’t have to spend money on the store itself. Epic lawyer Catherine Forrest was incredible. Apple can do accelerometers and machine learning, and has some of the most sophisticated technologies. I don’t know if the App Store is making a profit. But Schiller never changed his story.

Apple has used Schiller to add a new spin to other evidence of Epics. Epic quoted a 2008 message saying that opening iOS meant destroying the entire operating system plan. But when Epic describes the plan as a single exclusive gambit, Schiller says it’s just explaining the simple goals of the central App Store.

You refer to the plan and continue to return to the sentence, he complained at some point, as if there was one special plan we referred to. While Epic points out phrases such as lock-in and the pursuit of stickiness on iOS, Schiller emphasized that stickiness involves trying to add features that prevent phishing. .. If you have a plan here, just come up with new features that will help protect your users from security and privacy scams.

Some choices are hard to spin as fair altruism. A court filing suggests that Apple has moved iMessage away from Android to prevent ecosystem switching, despite Apple’s claim that another court does not endorse individual developers. Provides a list of sweets trades that we discussed about Netflix offerings. iMessage and the App Store are playing a big role in consumer technology, and Epics lawyers have the opportunity to push Schiller against them, helping others better understand how Apple makes these calls. It was.

But most of the time, I didn’t do epics … While the cross-examination touched on topics like iMessage, Epics lawyers could put Apple at a disadvantage every time they mention relying on BDSM search results in open source software or the App Store. I supported reading a policy and list thoroughly. This had little to do with Schiller himself, but his favorite Fortnite skins (Rogue Agent and New England Patriots), using Reddit (tried once), and knowing what Pornhub is. We have collected details such as please (not told). And while Schiller sometimes sounded frustrating, he stuck to his core claim: the App Store can’t be carved or measured, even if it enriched Apple. It also helped everyone else.

