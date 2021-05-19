15:00 Google Trends: Harry Potter, Grey’s Anatomy, American Idol





Google Trends turned 15 in May 2021.

Harry Potter, “American Idol,” and “Grey’s Anatomy” may seem irrelevant, but they have at least one thing in common. Google users in the United States were searching for these terms when Google Trends was first released in May 2006. Still looking for them in May 2021.

Google Trends, a search engine tool for checking what Google users are searching for at any time, will be 15 years old this month. Launched in May 2006, when high-speed internet first became popular, Houston rapper Chamillionaire burned the charts with “Ridin’Dirty,” and George W. Bush of Texas was in the oval office.

There have been many changes over the last 15 years, but apparently American pop culture preferences and Google search have remained somewhat the same. In addition to Harry Potter, “American Idol” and “Grey’s Anatomy” (just renewed in the 18th season), Americans are thrillers and fantasies such as the 2003 “The Da Vinci Code” and the 1993 “Without Remorse.” I’m looking for a book. “The search surged because it was featured in an Amazon Prime movie starring Michael B. Jordan.

Many of the actors that were popular on Google search in 2006 are still popular today, including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Zac Efron.

Around the world, people have been asking the following big questions over the last 15 years:

What time is it? How to tie a tie Where am I?How to kiss

The more things change, the more they remain the same. Such reports are more than just a fun list of what people search on Google every year. They are also mini time capsules and show what we thought was always worth noting. Fifteen years later, you can look back on the appeal of Game of Thrones in the same way as the Da Vinci Code.

Go down the memory lane to see what has changed and check out Google’s top search list for May 2006 and May 2021.

Top English Questions Around the World for the Last 15 Years

What time is it? How to tie a tie How to kiss Where am I? How many ounces in a cup?

Most Searched Lyrics, May 2006, USA

“Bad Day”-Daniel Powter “Dani California”-Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unfaithful”-Rihanna “Riding Dirty”-Chamillionaire “Move Along”-All American Reject

Most Searched Lyrics, May 2021, USA

“Your Power”-Billie Eilish “Deja Vu”-Olivia Rodrigo “Driver’s License”-Olivia Rodrigo “Levitating”-Dua Lipa “Body (Remix)”-Tion Wayne x Russ・ Millions

Most Searched Books, May 2006, USA

“Da Vinci Code” “Harry Potter” “Romeo and Juliet” “Eragon” “Great Gatsby”

Most Searched Books, May 2021, USA

“The Handmaid’s Tale” “Game of Thrones” “Harry Potter” “Without Remorse” “The Vampire Diaries”

Most Searched Actor, May 2006, USA

Angelina Jolie Lindsay Lohan Tom Cruise Jessica Alba Brad Pitt

Most Searched Actor, May 2021, USA

Jennifer LopezBen AffleckMark WahlbergZac EfronAdam Sandler

Most Searched TV Show, May 2006, USA

“American Idol” “Lost” “Grey’s Anatomy” “Survivor” “The OC”

Most Searched TV Show, May 2021, USA

“Grey’s Anatomy” “Saturday Night Live” “American Idol” “Shameless” “NCIS”

