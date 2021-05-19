In a very difficult year, innovative STEM educators are shining to win the 2021 Vernier / NSTA Technology Awards





Beaverton, Oregon, May 18, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Although it was a very difficult year for educators across the country, many educators engage students in practical scientific activities under unusual circumstances. I worked hard for it. Four of these educators have been awarded the 2021 Vernier / NSTA Technology Awards by the Vernier Software & Technology and the National Science Teaching Association (NSTA). This year’s award-winning educators, three high school teachers and one university professor, selected by a panel of experts appointed by NSTA, use data collection technology to innovatively use data collection technology to educate students in science and STEM. I showed you how to pull in.

John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology, said: “We commend their innovations and look forward to supporting their ongoing work in engaging students in new and innovative ways through data collection and hands-on learning.”

Each award-winning educator will receive $ 1,000 in cash, $ 3,000 in Vernier products, and funding to attend the NSTA National Science Education Conference or other science conferences.

The winners of the 2021 Vernier / NSTA Technology Awards are:

Category: High school

Physics teacher Jacob Bowman goes to physics class by partially using data collection solutions from Jacob Bowman, Western High School, Russiaville, Vernia, Indiana to provide learning opportunities supported by technology. Student enrollment has increased significantly. Activities such as Biot-Savart experiments involve students in designing and conducting surveys. With this award, Bowman will use probeware, which directly interfaces with student iPad tablets, in new and innovative ways, both inside and outside traditional labs. Setting.

Joe Muise, St. Joe Muise, a teacher at ThomasMore Collegiate, Burnaby, and BC Science, frequently invites students to small-scale surveys using data collection techniques, from temperature measurements during specific heat experiments to current and voltage measurements during various circuit experiments. Engage and show to students. That physics is around them. The newly acquired digital sensors will help students collect data more accurately during these experiments. In addition, it will be used in student-led research projects created by Muise. This project allows students to apply their knowledge to explore areas of personal interest.

Benton Schreiber, Canada Valley Technology Center, Yukon, OK Anatomy and Physiology Instructor Benton Schreiber has used Vernier data acquisition technology in multiple settings, including during field biology experiments sampling freshwater in the turtle community for the past eight years. I have used it. Part of the Career Technology Center’s Health Career Program. As part of this program, Shriver will use this technology to provide engaging, hands-on learning opportunities and practical skills and content that are relevant to students planning to enter the medical field. I will teach you.

Category: University

Katrina Henry, Virginia Wesleyan University, Virginia Beach, VAK Atrina Henry, Associate Professor of Physics and Earth / Environmental Studies, has decided to incorporate physiology probeware and equipment into a recently created non-scientific physics class lab. I am planning. Students previously benefited from the standard physics probeware that the university already had, but the amount of oxygen used when singing and playing wind instruments in a real data-driven manner, etc. How you will be able to focus more on the biological aspects of sound physics.

For more information on the Vernier / NSTA Technology Awards, please visit www.vernier.com/ grants.

About Vernier Software & Technology Vernier Software & Technology has been a leader in the innovation of educational and scientific data collection technology for 40 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company works with teachers to develop creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable scientific interfaces, sensors, and graphing / analysis software. Vernia’s data loggers are distributed worldwide in more than 150 countries and are used by educators and students from elementary to college. Vernier’s technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build critical thinking skills for students, and support scientific and engineering practices detailed in Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). .. Vernia’s business culture is based on earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, please visit www.vernier.com.

Source Vernier Software & Technology

