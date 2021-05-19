NVIDIA DLSS enters the VR market.Features that appear in 9 more games





When NVIDIA released the Turing series graphics cards, apart from its dedicated ray tracing core, it came with another game-changing technology called DLSS or Deep Learning Supersampling. And now Team Green is bringing this great upscaling technology to VR.

(Photo: Walid Berrazeg / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) TAIPEI-2021 / 03/30, Taiwan: An American multinational technology company founded in Delaware, Nvidia office in Taipei.

As reported by Overclock3D, support for NVIDIA DLSS will take place in nine games in May, including three VR titles. these are:

The three virtual reality games are the first kind of games to support NVIDIA’s patented AI-powered supersampling technology and are very good. However, you need a 2000 or 3000 series RTX graphics card to be able to use DLSS in these games. There’s no announcement when updates will be released, but it’s safe to assume that these games (for those who already own the game) will be automatically updated via the client.

With this announcement, NVIDIA seems to be putting a lot of effort into spreading DLSS support throughout the industry. As a result, AMD is trying to keep up, and it is rumored that it plans to release FidelityFX Super-Resolution.

However, if you are using an older graphics card that is not supported, you should upgrade immediately. Otherwise, you will miss the insane benefits that DLSS offers.

What exactly is NVIDIA DLSS? And why is it so good?

Many technology watchdogs and experts agree that DLSS is the best graphic technology recently devised by NVIDIA, not ray tracing. A quick glance at what it does makes it easy to see why.

At the most basic core, DLSS renders the game in low resolution (for example, 1080p Full HD) and upscales it to high resolution such as 4K. That is the short answer. The long answer is that upscaling via DLSS is not that simple and uses artificial intelligence. The result is an upscaled image that doesn’t look blurry, but is much like an image rendered at native resolution. And the good news is that upscaling doesn’t even come with insane performance penalties.

As a result, NVIDIA has confirmed that DLSS is more or less affiliated with ray tracing technology. You can cut the frame rate of your game in half by turning on ray tracing technology. The DLSS works together to crank up raytracing settings without losing half of the frame, resulting in near-realistic images with realistic shadows and reflections rendered in real time.

High resolution games are more reachable

Hi-fi games require a great deal of graphical horsepower and are still almost out of reach for most people. But with DLSS, NVIDIA is doing that for more gamers.

Also, the fact that it will support VR games is a big step. Virtual reality is one of the game media that requires a very smooth frame rate, so it won’t hurt your eyes. According to a PCGamer report, using DLSS in games like No Man’s Sky (which can improve performance by 80%, which enhances all graphics options in upscaled 4K.

(Photo: LiZhihao / VCG via Getty Images) Guangdong, China-May 11: Visitors at the 2021 Asia VR and AR Fair held at the China Import and Export Fair Complex on May 11th, virtual reality ( VR) Wear a headset and operate the hand controller. , 2021, in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.

Now, I hope that the shortage of graphics cards will be resolved soon. That way, you can get a GPU supported by DLSS and increase the number of frames.

