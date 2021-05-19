Talkative AI, Collaboration Tools, TPU v4 Chips, Quantum Computing The Register





Google IO Google today solemnly nodded to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and held a developer conference, a well-named Google IO.

“In some places, people are starting to live again as incidents diminish. Others, like Brazil and my home country of India, are experiencing the most difficult moments ever. We. Thinks about you and wants better days, “said Pichai outdoors at the Chocolate Factory’s Mountain View campus.

Last year, Google canceled the IO show altogether due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Pichai elaborated on the new collaboration features of Google Workspace and some advances in AI software and hardware. This includes a promising conversational technology called the Language Model (LaMDA) for interactive applications.

Google uses the term smart canvas to refer to 12 extensions added to the workspace with the goal of improving collaboration and connecting individual apps such as documents, spreadsheets, slides, and meets. I will.

“Smart Canvas allows us to integrate content and connections that transform collaboration into a richer and better experience,” explains Javier Soltero, VP and General Management of Google Workspace. “For over a decade, we’ve pushed documents from just digital paper to web-inspired collaborative link content. Smart canvas is our next big step.”

As an example, Soltero describes a scenario where teams are collaborating on a shared Doc file, and the assisted writing feature changes the word “Chairman” to “Chairperson” to “avoid gender terms.” I suggest that.

A related effort discussed towards the end of the opening keynote is Google’s effort to revise digital image processing algorithms to better capture diverse skin tones in the Android camera app and elsewhere.

Other Smart Canvas enhancements include: Team member @mentions in documentation and (soon) spreadsheets. This makes additional information available, such as job title, location, and contact information. Document table template. Ability to view document, spreadsheet, and slide content in Meet events. Among other things, the pageless format of documents for easy viewing on multiple screen sizes.

AI is good for chatback

Pichai then reviewed Google’s AI advances over the last 22 years, focusing on innovations in language translation and image recognition. He explained that research on how natural language has evolved, such as the 2017 Transformer neural network architecture and the 2019 BERT, has made computers better able to understand natural language queries.

“Today, I’m excited to share LaMDA, the latest breakthrough in natural language understanding. It’s a language model for interactive applications,” he explained. “And it’s an open domain, which means it’s designed to talk about any topic.”

Pichai then explained LaMDA’s conversational skills by presenting a conversation about Pluto between humans and LaMDA, and the AI ​​model responded as if it were a dwarf planet. LaMDA can still be confusing, but the sample dialog lacked meaningless remarks and misunderstandings that would inevitably be encountered by anyone who has been involved in conversational AI.

“It’s really impressive to see what topics LaMDA can continue to talk about,” Pichai said. “It’s amazing how wise and interesting the conversation is still. It’s still an early study, so not everything is done right. Sometimes it reacts meaninglessly.”

Pichai said more work is being done to ensure that LaMDA, based on the research described in the 2020 treatise, meets Google’s standards for fairness, accuracy, safety and privacy. Said. Obviously, Google wants to avoid Microsoft Tay-grade blunders whenever it starts to integrate LaMDA into its own services such as search and assistants.

Pichai also announced Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) v4, a revised AI hardware. More than twice as fast as TPU v3, the TPU v4 chip can connect to a supercomputer called a pod, which consists of 4,096 processors that can provide 10 ^ 18 floating point operations per exaflops or per second.

“Think of it this way. If 10 million people are currently using laptops, the combination of all of these laptops is roughly comparable to the computing power of a single exaflop,” Pichai said. Stated.

“This is the fastest system and historic milestone Google has ever introduced. Previously, you had to build a custom supercomputer to get exaflop, but now these Many have already been introduced. “

According to Pichai, the data center will soon have dozens of TPU v4 pods, which will be available to Google Cloud customers later this year.

Quantum to go

Google will also open a Quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara, California. The campus houses the company’s first quantum data center, quantum hardware laboratory, and quantum chip fab.

Before moving the stage to a more esoteric developer-specific presentation, Pichai also previewed a new 3D video conferencing system called Project Starline.

“We use high-resolution cameras and custom depth sensors to capture shape and appearance from multiple perspectives and combine them to create highly detailed real-time 3D models,” Pichai explained. Said that it has developed a new compression and streaming technology. It reduces large amounts of data, sends it over the network, and displays it on a new lightfield display that makes it look like you’re taking it to the real person.

According to Pichai, Google intends to extend access to Project Starline to healthcare and media partners.

