FDA seeks innovative food traceability tools and launches dialogue on promoting food safety through technology

Posted by: Frank Iannas, Deputy Director of Food Policy and Response

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the “New Era of Smarter Food Safety” initiative in April 2019 and released a blueprint in July 2020 outlining the goals, we did both differently. In the context of doing, we leveraged new technologies and approaches to create safer, more digitized and traceable food systems.

We have taken two steps to achieve this and are taking different steps to support the use of technology to enhance food traceability and enhance food safety systems.

On June 1st, the FDA launched a new era of smarter food safety, low-cost or free technology-enabled traceability challenges, a traceability tool that can be implemented in a scalable manner for stakeholders such as technology providers, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Request the development of. , A cost-effective way for food businesses of all sizes.

And recently, we launched a new quarterly podcast called TechTalk. The first article posted on April 29th is about technology-enabled traceability. While the challenges are for new solutions, podcasts share lessons learned from food industry experts in developing industry-wide traceability initiatives to maintain food safety.

Traceability issues

Tech-ready traceability is the ability to quickly track food throughout the food system from when it leaves the source to when it lands on the plate, a fundamental core element of a new era of smarter food safety blueprints. It is one.

Achieving end-to-end food traceability involves the entire supply chain from source to table. Achieving that level of participation requires tracking solutions available to human and animal food companies of all sizes. This means that even small businesses need to be able to use and benefit from the new tracing technology. You can organize your entire food system smarter by digitizing your data for free or at low cost using a creative financial model.

Food traceability that can be extended to create shared value at an affordable price and thus promote widespread adoption for food technology solution providers, public health advocates, entrepreneurs, and innovators across the human and animal food supply chain. I was asking for a solution.

In the event of food poisoning, it is important to quickly identify the location of the contamination. Doing so can not only prevent further illness and save lives, but also allow better root cause analysis to prevent such outbreaks from recurring. We may also provide more detailed or specific information about the source of the pollution.

Further enabling a digitally traceable food system during the COVID-19 pandemic creates the type of transparency needed to predict and prevent supply chain disruptions in public health emergencies. I also learned that it can lead to a more resilient food system.

Low-cost or free technical response traceability challenges are overseen by the FDA’s Food Policy and Response Department and managed by the Precision FDA. It convenes community challenges and apulia to revitalize technological dialogue and scientific discoveries.

This challenge addresses the traceability needs and challenges faced by primary producers (such as businesses involved in agriculture, fisheries and animal farming), importers, manufacturers, processors, distributors, retailers and the food service industry. We call for the submission of technically-enabled solutions. There is a pre-registration web page that will be updated at 8am EST on June 1st, and everything you need to participate in the challenge until the submission window closes at 5pm EST on July 30th. Information is provided. Up to 12 winners will be announced upon completion of the challenge.

There are no prizes, but the winners of the challenge will have great visibility, including the opportunity to publish their entries in a public forum hosted by the FDA. The food industry will gain new insights on how to solve traceability challenges. The FDA opens the door to conversations about finding new ways to overcome obstacles to farm-to-folk traceability.

TechTalk Podcast

The TechTalk podcast is hosted by the FDA and focuses on cutting-edge topics. Each quarter, we explore different aspects of the new era of smarter food safety blueprints, where new technological approaches and solutions exist. This podcast features top experts in the field of food safety and technology.

In the first article in April, experts from the Food Technology Institute, FMI: The Food Industry Association, and the global standards body GS1 are looking at new technology initiatives to help improve traceability and the next food producers to consider. Discussed advice for. Traceability journey steps.

Future podcasts will explore the role of technology in other new eras of smarter food safety core areas such as data and predictive analytics, e-commerce and retail food modernization, and food safety culture.

Do our food safety work differently

Both the challenge and the podcast reflect how the FDA is tackling food safety missions differently in a new era of smarter food safety, as it did in the implementation of the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). I am. In developing and implementing basic FSMA rules, the FDA has brought stakeholders to the table with an unprecedented level of outreach. With a new era of smarter food safety, the FDA is acting as a catalyst for change, seeking and distributing knowledge and bringing together stakeholders to find solutions.

We always strive to keep consumers safe. But the processes leading to fundamental changes, as we talked about in the blueprint for a new era of smarter food safety, are collaborative, recognizing that this is an evolution of the food industry. Therefore, innovations that make traceability more affordable may have come from private sector innovators. Also, lessons that can help companies envision using technology to make their products safer can come from their food industry counterparts.

FDA’s New Era of Smarter Food Safety We encourage you to learn more about low-cost or free technology-enabled challenges, TechTalk podcasts, and the new era of smarter food safety initiatives. Our ultimate goal is to bend the food poisoning curve in this country by doing everything we can to prevent food pollution.

One way to do this is to leverage the wealth of expertise and information available in government, industry, academia, and other resources in the public and private sectors. We will work together to find the approach needed to ensure that the latest advances in food and information technology are accompanied by the latest advances in food safety.

