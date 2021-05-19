Netflix Announces Biohazard: Infinite Darkness Premiere Date





Netflix has announced the official release date for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness. This is the next CG anime series based on the Resident Evil video game.

The next CG anime series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will appear on hitNetflix on Thursday, July 8th.

The announcement will come last month after confirming that Infinite Darkness will premiere in July of this year. In addition to its premiere date on July 8, Netflix has also released a new full-length trailer and new key art for Infinite Darkness. The series is based on the popular Resident Evil horror game franchise, starring Nick Apostolides as Leon S. Kennedy and Stephanie Panicello as Claire Redfield. Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi and composed by Yugo Kanno.

According to the official overview of Biohazard Infinite Darkness,

Six years ago (2000), a US special forces helicopter intervening in the Penamstan civil war fell from the sky. The U.S. Army Maddog, who was on the same battlefield, refused orders from the command center and instead went to save the survivors of the crash. However, the special forces have already been wiped out. Mad Dog, led by Captain Jason, was also forced to flee to survive.

But there, Jason and his troops probably saw dead special forces moving in a strange way …

Currently (2006), a hacking incident has occurred in a top secret White House file. Four agents were invited to the White House to investigate the case, including Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, the hero of Penamstan. However, when the lights suddenly go out, you are forced to defeat a horde of mysterious zombies with the SWAT team. Later, the top secret file was found to be related to the Shanghai Institute of Biology, and Leon and three other agents decided to investigate the clues. As they head to Shanghai on a state-of-the-art submarine, a swarm of rat-like bioorganic weapons (BOWs) suddenly attacks and puts them in a life-threatening situation.

Meanwhile, while staying in Penamstan to help refugees, Terrasave staff Claire Redfield encounters a strange image drawn by a non-verbal boy. Annoyed by this painting, which appears to depict a victim of a viral infection, Claire begins her own investigation. She finally found a horrifying experiment that took place during the Penamstan Civil War. Leon and Claire approach the unimaginable truth that all began in Penamstan. They also discover that fears that could destroy peace are slowly approaching …

Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” is Nick Apostolides by Leon S. Kennedy, Stephanie Panisello by Claire Redfield, Ray Chase by Jason, Jona Chao by Shen May and Billy.・ Kamets plays Patrick, and Joe J. Thomas plays Graham and Doug Stone. As Wilson, as Brad Venable, as Ryan. The CG animation will premiere on Netflix on July 8th.

