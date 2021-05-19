NYC announces the highest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere





If you have a fear of heights, this may not be for you.

Brooklyn Point, Brooklyn’s tallest residential tower, unveiled the tallest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere, beating Singapore’s 492-foot-high pool.

Designed by world-renowned architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, the pool sits on a 68-story tower on 138 Willoughby Street, featuring a sculptural façade with oversized windows.

It’s almost twice as tall as the pool at Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore, but it’s not the tallest in the world. The tallest infinity pool in the world is at Dubai’s Address Beach Resort, which is just over 964 feet high.

A heated pool overlooking the Manhattan skyline is open to Brooklyn Point residents every spring and autumn.

The project took more than three years to complete and was initially constructed in early 2018.

This is the first development project of Extell, the same company responsible for the 1,550-foot-high Central Park Tower.

The pool deck includes ample space for outdoor showers, changing rooms and outdoor dining. It also comes with its own astronomical observatory and will be screened in an outdoor movie.

Brooklyn Point has 483 luxury apartments, from studios to three-bedroom apartments, with the cheapest housing starting at $ 900,000.

Building facilities include a custom bar, salon, fireplace, triple-height park lounge with collaborative work space, chef’s demonstration kitchen, wine library, game lounge, screening and performance room, private study, children’s playroom, indoor seawater Health and wellness facility with pool.

Other features include a 35-foot rock climbing wall, yoga studio, infrared sauna, squash and basketball court, children’s playground, well-kept rooftop retreat with sundeck, outdoor dining area, changing room, shower, outdoor movie screening. There are spaces and so on.

The tower is sold by Ryan Sir Hunt, a star on the Million Dollar List.

“With the towering views of the Manhattan skyline, this pool is unprecedented and unmatched by any other pool,” Selhunt told Post. “In addition to intelligent pricing, we have over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor equipment. It’s one of Brooklyn’s best shopping and has a lot to love.”

“It’s just amazing,” he added.

In late 2019, Nets point guard Spencer Dinwidy bought a $ 3.9 million penthouse in the building.

The developers are also planning to add a spa with a sauna, steam rooms for men and women, and a hot tub.

