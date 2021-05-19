Google will send Blob Opera on tours with new locations, music





Last year, Google debuted machine learning with its own “Blob Opera.” Thanks to some incredible remakes posted on YouTube, they have become a bit viral. Google is currently sending a Blob Opera on the “World Tour”, which kicked off with a fun opening performance at I / O 2021.

Blob Opera is a machine learning experiment, but it can also make fun sounds. Google Arts & Culture has partnered with Tune-Yards to open Google I / O with fun and entertaining music. The fun of the 20 minute I / O opener in total actually starts around 4:30. It’s just hypnotizing from that point on.

The show begins the blob opera “World Tour”. In short, the Blob Opera has a new color and, more importantly, a new paint with a background of cities around the world. You can have them perform at the “Bropella House” in New York, London, Mexico City, Seoul, Cape Town and Paris. Each location also comes with a selection of songs localized accordingly.

The new colorful-style interactive blob can also leave the Digital Opera House for tours to places such as Cape Town, London, Mexico City, New York, Paris and Seoul. Each location comes with its own set of traditional local songs such as Frere Jacques and La Bamba. David calls the custom version of Blob Opera used to create the show a significantly optimized version. We’ve used the new WebAssemblySIMD feature to allow all 16 blobs to move and sing at the same time. It was great to be able to push a web browser like this.

Join us now for fun at artsandculture.google.com/experiment/blob-opera.

