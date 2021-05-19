Assassin’s Creed Valharafan translates Native American dialogue





Working with language experts, Access the Animus shares a translation of the Kanien’keh: ka / Mohawk dialog from Assassin’s Creed Valhara.

Thanks to enthusiastic fans, Assassin’s Creed Valhara players now have access to translations of Native American dialogue spoken in the Vinland (North American coast) region of the game.

Access the Animus, an Assassin’s Creed fan group, worked with Kanienkeh: ka Onkwawn: na Raotitihkwa Language and Cultural Center to translate Valhalla’s Native American dialogue. The inhabitants of the Vinland area of ​​the game are also known as the Kanien’keh: ka tribe. Mohawk. Valhalla allows players to unlock and travel to Vinland, where the Mohawks lived primarily, to participate in one-time survival missions.

The Assassin’s Creed series is known for its attention to detail in recreating historical events and cultures. As for Vinland, historians believe that the area includes Newfoundland and the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and probably extends to New Brunswick. Norse explorer Leif Erikson first arrived in the area around 1000 AD. However, the game of placing players on the Viking Warrior Eivor Varinsdottir show takes place over a century before Ericsson’s journey.

Valhalla’s Vinland segment features a subtle link between Assassin’s Creed III in 2012 and Assassin’s Creed Rogue in 2014, primarily in North America. In particular, the main character of Assassin’s Creed III, Ratonhnhak: ton (also known as Connor Kenway), is a member of Kanien’keh: ka.

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia.

