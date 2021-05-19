Unlock new use cases and speed up developers with the latest ARCore update





Posted by: Ian Zhang, Product Manager, AR & Zeina Oweis, Product Manager, AR

ARCore was created to provide developers with a simple and powerful tool for seamlessly blending the digital and physical worlds. Over the past few years, developers have entertained and engaged people in a variety of ways, from allowing fans to interact with their favorite characters, to arranging virtual electronics and furniture to set up a perfect home. , I have created an app to support.

This year’s I / O continues our mission to improve and build AR developer tools. With the release of ARCore 1.24, we will introduce the Raw Depth API and the Recording and Playplay API. These new APIs allow developers to create new types of AR experiences and speed up their development cycle.

Improve the realism and accuracy of deep AR

When we released the Depth API last year, hundreds of millions of Android devices gained the ability to generate depth maps in real time without the need for special depth sensors. The data in these depth maps has been smoothed to fill the gaps caused by the lack of visual information, making it easier for developers to create depth effects such as occlusions.

The new ARCore Raw Depth API provides a more detailed representation of the geometry of objects in the scene by generating “raw” depth maps using the corresponding trusted images. These raw depth maps contain unsmoothed data points, and the trusted image provides reliability for the depth estimation of each pixel in the raw depth map.

The improved geometry of the Raw Depth API allows for more accurate depth measurements and spatial awareness. With the ARConnect app, these more accurate measurements give users a better understanding of their physical environment. The AR Doodads app leverages raw depth spatial awareness to allow users to build realistic virtual Rube Goldberg machines.

AR Connect by PHORIA (left) and AR Doodads by Jam3 (right) use improved geometry from the Raw Depth API.

Raw Depth API trust images allow developers to filter depth data in real time. For example, TikTok’s latest effects allow users to upload images and wrap them in real objects. The image fits a surface that is highly reliable for the underlying depth estimation. The ability of developers to filter depth data with confidence is also essential for reconstructing 3D objects and scenes. This can be seen in the 3D Live Scanner app, which allows users to scan their space to create, edit and share 3D models.

TikTok by TikTokPte. 3D Live Scanner (right) by Ltd. (left) and Lubos Vonasek Programmierung uses trusted images from the ARCore Raw Depth API.

We are also introducing a new type of hit test that uses the geometry of the depth map to provide more hit test results, even in areas with low textures and non-planes. Previously, hit tests worked best on surfaces with many visual features.

Airplane hit result (left)

Works best on horizontal, flat surfaces

Good texture

Deep hit result (right)

More results can be obtained even in non-planar or low texture areas

The lifeAR app uses this improved hit test to bring AR into video calls. Users view accurate virtual annotations on real-world objects as they leverage their social circle expertise to quickly tackle everyday problems.

LifeAR by TeamViewer uses improved depth hit test

Like its predecessor, the Depth API, these updates take advantage of depth from motion and make it available on hundreds of millions of Android devices without relying on specialized sensors. You don’t need depth sensors such as time-of-flight (ToF) sensors, but using them will further improve the quality of your experience.

In addition to these apps, the ARCore Depth Lab has been updated to include examples of both the Raw Depth API and depth hit testing. These and more can be found on the Depth API documentation page and you can start building on Android and Unity today.

Improve developer speed and post-capture AR

A recurring problem for AR developers is the need for continuous testing in specific locations and scenarios. Developers do not always have access to the location, lighting changes, and sensors do not get exactly the same information during every live camera session.

The new ARCore Recording and Playplay API addresses this by allowing developers to record IMU and depth sensor data as well as video footage. With access to this same data during playback, developers can duplicate the exact same scenario and test the experience from a comfortable workspace.

DiDi used the Recording and Playplay API to create and test AR directions in the DiDi-Rider app. They were able to save 25% on R & D and testing costs, save 60% on travel expenses, and shorten the development cycle by 6 months.

DiDi Chuxing’s DiDi-Rider uses the Recording and Playplay API to save development resources

In addition to speeding up developers, recording and playback unleashes opportunities for new AR experiences such as post-capture AR. Video enables an asynchronous AR experience that removes time and place constraints. For example, visualizing AR furniture eliminates the need for users to stay at home. Instead, you can pull up your home video to pinpoint your AR assets and “take your AR anywhere.”

Jump AR by SK Telecom uses the Recording and Playplay API to transfer scenes from South Korea to your home to extend culturally relevant volumes and 3D AR content.

JumpAR by SKT brings Korea home using recording and playback

VoxPlop! Nexus Studios is experimenting with the concept of spatial video co-creation, which allows users to access and manipulate the recorded space rather than simply placing content on top of the video. The Recording and Playplay API allows users to record videos, drop 3D characters and messages and share them with family and friends.

VoxPlop! Nexus Studios uses recording and playback APIs to experiment with spatial video co-creation

Review the details and start the recording and playback API documentation.

Get started with ARCore now

These latest ARCore updates complete a powerful set of powerful developer tools for creating compelling and realistic AR experiences. With over a billion lifetime installations and 850 million compatible devices, ARCore makes augmented reality accessible to almost anyone with a smartphone. We look forward to using ARCore to innovate and reach more users. To find out more and start using the new API, visit the ARCore Developer’s website.

