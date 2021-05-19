GAO aims to enhance the work of innovation labs through investment in the cloud





For every $ 1 spent by the Government Accountability Office, the agency reports an economic benefit of $ 114. However, better analytics leveraging the new cloud infrastructure can help increase the return on investment of agencies.

GAO partnered with the General Services Administration Centers of Excellence program in early 2020 to build the innovation lab’s cloud infrastructure. That cloud infrastructure provided Congressional observers with the infrastructure needed to handle the increased workload under the COVID-19 pandemic.

GAO Chief Scientist Tim Persons spoke at the NextGovs Cloud Summit on Tuesday, stating that the agency will go beyond the pandemic to scale up cloud capabilities and enhance emerging technology monitoring efforts through innovation labs.

We were trying to harness the power of these tools to leverage whatever we really wanted to enhance, such as data analysis, artificial intelligence, and robotic process automation. According to Parsons, it’s great to think about what would happen if you earned $ 1,000 for every $ 1 you put into GAO. If we succeed, we may be able to make $ 100 per dollar look smaller.

Through the Innovation Lab, the agency was able to launch a dashboard to track the development of the COVID-19 vaccine through the Operation Warp Speed ​​program within a few weeks. However, the lab, led by GAO’s first chief data scientist, Takashi Ariga, focuses much of its work on the future of emerging technologies.

That sandbox isn’t in line with the mission at the moment, it means what are the key issues that can be defined from the mission space, and the power of agile cloud, analytics, and tools. How quickly can we converge on methodologies, solutions that move things from years to months, or months to weeks, Parsons said.

The lab’s cloud capabilities will allow government agencies to respond to requests for surveillance from Congress.

The content of Operation Warp Speed ​​and our director wanted to do that, so we wanted it to be more real-time. You can immerse yourself in where the members need to go, Parsons said.

Sid Sripada, director of the IT Modernization Center of Excellence at GSA, said cloud infrastructure will ensure that GAO data scientists have access to the platform they need to conduct scalable and agile experiments. I did. Sripada said CoE is considering building a GAO multi-cloud environment.

According to Sripada, we want to solve the bigger issues of cloud governance, security and recruitment, allowing the cloud to become a true enabler of innovation.

Beyond the pandemic work, Parsons said GAO is trying to apply agile techniques to all aspects of surveillance work.

In this area, you should consider it agile and repetitive and willing to accept the calculated risk before you can undo it and adjust and adapt. All of this is speed and agility, and he said there is plenty of room for the government to grow.

GAO’s goal is to complete audits and reports more quickly and to make more relevant recommendations issued by government programs, officials said. GAO released the Agile Evaluation Guide last September, but it applies internally like any other institution.

The problem is not at the expense of quality, but at all unacceptable. He said it was a matter of how to get there even at higher clock speeds. We want it to be good, timely and sensitive. In order for it to move forward, there was an ever-increasing need to leverage tools and cutting-edge technology.

In addition to new technology oversight, the Innovation Lab is working on a project that is in line with GAO’s traditional work with auditing. The lab’s power users include staff from the Ministry of Finance and the Office of Management and Budget.

According to him, the lab employs a fraud framework developed years ago by GAO’s forensic audit and research team to guide government agencies in risk aversion, like most major tax preparation software. Is building.

It interviews you and helps you remove the risk of fraud for federal program managers. Target audiences are people who help reduce these frauds, manage risk, and facilitate it. Again, you can leverage the tools to do what you’re already doing, but you can do it 10, 100, or 1,000 times better, “Persons said.

