Google has revolutionized your nudity, but doesn’t admit it | by Eric Ravenscraft | May 2021





There is no shame in safe sexting

Today, Google has already announced new features in the incredibly powerful Google Photos app. You can now add photos to locked folders. The photo is hidden behind the PIN or biometric ID and will not appear in the photo roll.

This feature is for your nudity. But Google wouldn’t say that.

While announcing this feature, Google executive Jen Fitzpatrick explained one of the reasons why he wanted to create a hidden folder in the Photos app, the secret dog. According to Fitzpatrick, this feature helped me when I surprised my kids with a new puppy last year. I had to hide the photo before I could take the splash home.

now.

Okay.

Sure, okay, sure. Okay. I admit that the chances of having a secret dog in the world are not zero. Even though they are dogs that want to take pictures, their existence must be kept secret. Especially from people who have physical access to mobile phones. This is not an impossible scenario to imagine.

However, this feature is for nudity. It’s very clear for nudity. And for that wonderful nudity! Taking, storing and sharing nude photos is a very common thing people do. According to a survey over the last decade, most adults are sexting, and many adults take and store nude photos and send them to their partners. That’s pretty normal! But when Google wants to announce features that help people do it more safely, it has to hide behind a secret dog.

This is not the case for other very normal tasks. For example, today Google also announced that it will begin displaying pedestrian crossings on Google Maps. Walking is quite normal! Well, in theory anyway. According to a 2017 report, only 32% of US states live in areas where more than 30% of the population is walkable. Rather than walking regularly enough to require information about pedestrian crossings, there can be a terribly flawed and difficult-to-defend argument that sexting is more common in the United States.

Only one of those tasks shouted on Google I / O. Of course, Google executives can’t seemingly expect to be on stage at family-friendly events and give tech demonstrations on how to protect nude photos. The strange thing is how much our rest will follow, pretending to be really worried when a friend sees a picture of our Wi-Fi password.

Major tech sites such as The Verge and Mashable take advantage of this feature in terms of sensitive photos and more. Once brave * Even the Android police are now hiding behind the timid words you know, some other delicate pictures. It’s not as if these outlets are generally shy about allowing people to send nudity. So what does it give?

Update: Since its release, Android Police has fixed the error and regained its position among the brave pioneers of journalism.

You can’t talk to other people’s experiences, but you can shed some light on your own. While I was at Lifehacker, editor Whitson Gordon had previously written a guide to keeping sensitive information online and secure. It even acknowledged the existence of cheeky photographs. Scandalous! Still, the guide focused on things that were obviously not sexy, such as password sharing and file encryption with Dropbox.

I touted a story aimed at sharing nudity more specifically. Now a hilarious and outdated guide, how to crop identification features, send photos to your partner without leaving a record, and hide photos on your device to prevent friends from accidentally swiping and viewing them. Suggested to write about.

There was pushback. I was worried that my editor might suggest to people that they should do it by writing a guide on how to do it. And in fact, the only 100% safe way to avoid the problem is to never do it in the first place.

As I pointed out to the editors at the time, it’s just digital abstinence.

Pretending to convince 100% of people not to take their naked pictures loses as much controversy as pretending to convince 100% of teens not to have sex I will. Abstinence-only education does not work. So we agreed: we’ll write a guide saying you probably shouldn’t do this, but if you’re going to do it anyway, here’s what you need to do.

Eight years after the post was published, the tech industry seems to be reluctant to admit that adults with cameras in their pockets are sometimes excited. And I get it. It was much easier to pretend, just worried that my friend would swipe too much in the gallery and get a glimpse of the tax documents.

But at least if a tech giant like Google wants to pretend just for a secret dog, it’s finally glad to put in a little work to help make the process of taking nudes a little safer. It’s comfort.

* Very NSFW. Also, I’m sorry.

