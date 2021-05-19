China will soon monopolize the space station to begin construction of Tiangu Technical News, Firstpost.





Conversation May 19, 2021 10:09:17 AM IST

On April 29, China launched Tianhe-1, the first main module of a space station in a permanent orbit called Tiangong. Two additional science modules (Wentian and Mengtian) will continue in a series of missions in 2022, allowing the station to be completed and put into operation. The station is not the first in China, but the country has already started two modular designs. This is a replica of the International Space Station (ISS), which excludes China.

There are many reasons why China invests in this costly and technically difficult project. One is to conduct scientific research and make medical, environmental and technical discoveries. However, there are other possible motives, such as commercial interests and fame.

However, Amamiya is not aiming to compete with the ISS. The Chinese station is smaller than the previous Soviet Mir space station and is similar in design and size. In other words, the capacity of astronauts is limited (3 to 6 on the ISS).

After all, it doesn’t have as much funding as the ISS, and not so many countries involved. If there is anything in space that can be called the United Nations, it is the ISS, with former Cold War enemies (US and Russia) and old friends (Japan, Canada, Europe) as cooperators. For over 20 years, the only permanent human outpost in space has accepted approximately 250 astronauts from 19 countries and has conducted hundreds of extravehicular activities and thousands of scientific experiments.

However, the ISS is naturally nearing its end. It will be abolished after 2024 to leave the location of the Lunar Gateway, a small outpost that orbits the Moon. This is part of the international initiative of the US-led Artemis program, and China has been excluded again.

Towards a Chinese monopoly?

However, until the gateway is launched, Tengu, which is located in low earth orbit and has an expected life of 15 years, will probably remain the only functioning space station. Some argue that science modules can be easily converted to military purposes such as national espionage, and are concerned that this could pose a security threat. But it doesn’t have to be this way, and if things go according to plan, it won’t.

China may take this opportunity to regain credibility and attract international cooperation. This may be particularly important given the recent criticism of Nazas following China’s uncontrollable rockets that plunged into the Indian Ocean. There are signs that the country is about to open, as Tiangu has already declared it will be open to accept non-Chinese crew and scientific projects. Astronauts from the European Space Agency Esa have actually begun training with Chinese Tyco Notes, and the international project is included in the first approved batch of selected experiments.

Amamiya may not be alone for a long time. With the support of NASA, private companies have begun designing their own orbital modules, from the inflatable habitat B330 of Bigelow Aerospaces to the commercial laboratories and residential infrastructure built by Axiom. Even Blue Origin is interested in building a space station. Russians also seem to like the idea, and they are already planning a luxury space hotel.

In addition, the already extended life of the ISS may be further extended, but there are many issues surrounding its end date.

Lunar gateway

However, it may not be only Amamiya because the Lunar Gateway will be activated in the end. In its basic concept, the Lunar Gateway acts as a science laboratory and short-term habitation module. It then acts as a hub, allowing spacecraft and rover to replenish during multiple trips to the Moon. The first launch is planned for the SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket in May 2024, featuring critical modules. It should be operational in a few years.

Compared to the ISS, the gateway is smaller and more agile. Of the original ISS members, only four are part of the gateway (US, Europe, Japan, Canada).

Russia has not participated so far due to a dispute over the Artemis program, which many countries believe is too US-centric.

This is another opportunity for China. We have already started cooperation with other countries in recent space projects. More are coming. In March 2021, we signed a contract with the Russian space agency Roscosmos to build a joint research facility between Russia and China in March. Russia, which lost its monopoly on manned flights to the ISS due to the successful launch of SpaceX in 2020, seems keen to keep its options open for those related to the lunar project. ..

After all, space is challenging and expensive. While many countries show their advantage, cooperation has already proven to be more effective than a single effort. If anything, the ISS is the best proof of that. We know that space exploration, like the Cold War era, can ease tensions on the ground.

China, which is playing a leading role in the new space race, could have a positive effect as well, especially if it is well-meaning to help the country deal with growing security issues in low earth orbit. there is.

Steffi Paladini, Leader of Economics and Global Security, Birmingham Municipal University

This article has been republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.

