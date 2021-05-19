AI, Shopify Trading, Starline Prototype





Google CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at the company’s 20201 Google I / O conference.

Google

Google announced a number of updates to its developer products on Tuesday at the first Google I / O event since 2019.

While Google makes most of its money from advertising, annual events are a way to stimulate the developer ecosystem with updates from software and artificial intelligence moonshots to shopping features. The company canceled its annual developer conference last year due to a Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s event was mostly virtual, with several direct attendees at its headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Here is a summary of some of the more interesting announcements from the event of the day.

hardware

This year’s event was pretty nimble, with big announcements for Pixel smartphones and home speakers and hardware announcements without updates. However, we have announced some updates to existing products.

Most notably, Google said it has 3 billion active Android devices around the world, much faster than Apple claims a billion iPhones. However, Android devices vary greatly in terms of the platform version they run on, with some relying solely on the core open source code, while others relying on custom apps and skins published by hardware manufacturers and carriers.

The company has announced the latest operating system update called Android 12. This reduces server CPU time by 22% and essentially means “basically everything is fast”.

Google executives said they are combining Google’s wearable technology software platform Wear with Samsung’s Tizen software. It aims to streamline the smartwatch operating system for the Android platform, as well as reduce load times and improve battery life.

The company also announced that it will offer a YouTube Music app for Wear OS later this year.

Fitbit CEO James Park said Google Wear includes Fitbit’s popular features, such as tracking healthy progress with more plans. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, finally completed its $ 2.1 billion acquisition of fitness tracking company in January after regulators took more than a year to approve the proposed deal.

“In the future, we plan to build a Wear-based premium smartwatch that combines Fitbit’s healthcare expertise with Google’s ambient computing capabilities,” Park said. Mentioned Google’s goal of doing so.

shopping

The company has announced several updates to promote e-commerce as it aims to compete with Amazon.

The company has announced that it will deepen its partnership with Shopify. This will make it easier for the company’s more than one million sellers to find their products on Google search and elsewhere. This will bring your Shopify business to Google Search, Maps, Lenses, Images, and YouTube “with just a few clicks.” Shopify’s share price soared 4% in the news.

Separately, the company announced other enhancements to its e-commerce capabilities. For example, Google’s Chrome browser permanently displays your shopping cart when a user opens a new tab, so you can go back to shopping after performing other tasks.

Collaboration technology

Google has also announced several updates to facilitate collaboration within Workplace products. In industries, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Slack, usage surged during pandemics.

A new feature in Workspace called Smart Canvas allows users to tag other users in a document and make phone calls directly from the document, spreadsheet, or slides via its video platform, Google Meet. ..

The company also unveiled an early research project called Project Starline that created 3D images of people that could be used for conference conversations. It is displayed as a kind of hologram chat.

CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized that Project Starline is still in its infancy, but some employees are testing it in an effort to collaborate between different locations during a pandemic. We plan to roll out a trial with an enterprise partner later this year.

artificial intelligence

Google is best known for its artificial intelligence technology that enhances its products from search to self-driving cars. Executives said Tuesday that it was getting smarter.

Pichai has announced a groundbreaking LaMDA for natural language processing. It aims to make conversations and searches more natural, while having the ability to answer more free questions. Pichai gave an example of a person having a conversation with Pluto. Pluto answered the question the user had about it.

Executives also announced a “multitasking integrated model” called MUM. They said this was 1,000 times more powerful than the BERT model, which enhances Google search. By retrieving data from text, images and videos, MUM will likely be able to answer complex questions about what users need. Fuji.

Google also announced the first campus dedicated to quantum computing. The Quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara, California has a data center, laboratories, and its own quantum processor chip manufacturing facility. “These new computing capabilities will not only accelerate the discovery of better batteries, energy-efficient fertilizers and targeted medicines, but also help improve optimization, new AI architectures and more,” the company said. I will.

Her first Google I / O and Google Chief Health Officer Karen DeSalvo is a former Obama administration official who joined the company in 2019, and the company uses AI to create devices that detect skin conditions. Said to support. When users upload three different pictures from skin, hair and nail problems and answer a few questions, they will be provided with a diagnosis of possible skin conditions and information about them.

DeSalvo said the product is accessible from an internet browser and covers 288 criteria, including 90% of the most commonly searched derm-related questions on Google. She said it would be the first to be available to European Union consumers by the end of the year.

