Global actions required for potential Covid waves





The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Myron Brilliant, said that life may somehow return to normal in the United States, but unless the world unites to fight a pandemic elsewhere like India. The danger is in front of us. “

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that fully vaccinated people would no longer need to wear face masks in many environments, both indoors and outdoors.

Some retailers and restaurants have adopted this guidance to ease the obligation to mask for fully vaccinated customers.

But we must be wary of what we see in India and the possibilities of other waves. We are worried about Southeast Asia and South Asia.

Myron Brilliant

United States Chamber of Commerce

Brilliant, Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and Head of International Affairs, said:

Rapid increase in Asia

In countries such as India, Nepal and Malaysia, the number of cases of Covid-19 has skyrocketed in recent weeks.

India, in particular, has suffered a surge in deaths and infections in recent weeks, with more than 400,000 confirmed daily cases one day.

The day after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxed guidelines for vaccinated people, a mix of masked and unmasked people enjoyed the strands of Hermosa Beach, California.

JAY L. Clendenin | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

“What’s happening there is devastating,” Brilliant said, saying that millions of people in India are employed by US companies.

“Sure, we’re not out of the woods here. If we don’t deal with this pandemic and the challenges of countries around the world, including India, we’re in danger,” he said. Told.

Global cooperation

There may be economic growth in parts of the world, such as the United States and China, but Brilliant said it “is not a problem” unless the global community works together to manage the new wave of Covid elsewhere. I did.

“This virus is not behind us,” he said, pointing out the incident in India.

The United States cannot act alone. You can’t get out of this pandemic …

Myron Brilliant

United States Chamber of Commerce

“If we don’t control it, these countries will face serious challenges in dealing with not only the health crisis but also the economic crisis,” he said.

He said it was important for countries to work together.

“The United States cannot act alone. It cannot get out of this pandemic. If we sell to 95% of the markets outside the United States, we need to work together to resolve this pandemic. Control.”

