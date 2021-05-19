Nintendo Switch Online currently boasts 104 classic games on its list





Unlike Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox, Nintendo hasn’t focused on backward compatibility and wants to buy hardware and games if they still exist. Of course, that oldest console no longer exists and I’ve found a way to take advantage of it. The SwitchOnline subscription service collectively grants access to over 100 classic NES and SNES titles.

Gamer tastes have evolved over the decades, but that doesn’t mean oldies are bad. To some extent, gaining official access to these games opens the window to the past of game history. They also bring people to life and soften the beginnings of Nintendo’s video game empire.

Of course, there are many ways to access these games, but some of them cost less than a penny. However, true fans will probably get it from the source. That’s at least what Nintendo Switch Online offers, among other things.

This month, Nintendo is proud to reach the milestone of listing a total of 104 old-fashioned games from both SNES and NES consoles. Participating in the SNES group are cave platformer Caveman Ninja, Japanese puzzle game Magical Drop2 debuting in English, Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, and Spanky’s Quest. Ninja Jajamaru will be the latest member of the NES this month, and the Japanese-only game will be released in English for the first time.

Of course, the Switch Online service has other benefits besides access to classic titles, and gamers believe that some of them need to be available to everyone. This includes online play and chat with others, both with a monthly subscription of $ 3.99.

