Google and Samsung integrate wearable operating systems and make fun of Fitbit burned into the combo The Register





Samsung and Google seem to admit that neither developer cares, so they decided to combine their wearable operating system efforts.

The plan will combine Samsung Tizen OS with Wear OS, which Google will provide to all visitors.

The result is called Wear, and the two companies say they will soon realize an exciting new wrist-based experience of all kinds.

Why merge? Samsung probably provided the game with a stylized quote that said: This platform ignited space innovations like the Galaxy Watch Studio, stimulated third-party development, and was bigger and better. A world that hopes to bring a network of apps and benefit Galaxy users.

Google also strongly suggests the indifference of developers. In the Wear OS update, the advertising and search giant said:

Both of these statements seem to acknowledge that Google and Samsung have made it difficult for developers to be interested in creating apps for their platform, making the device unattractive to buyers. You can read it.

Market share data tells the same story. Analyst firm IDC found that the 2020 smartwatch market was dominated by the Apple Watch, with 151 million shipments. Samsung managed 40 million people in fourth place behind Xiaomi (51m) and Huawei (43.5m). Try to calculate. Apple’s shipments exceed Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei combined. So where do developers focus?

The collaboration has speeded up app launches on the latest chipsets by up to 30% with smooth user interface animations and motion, according to a Google post announcing a co-development effort.

To achieve longer battery life, we sought to leverage low power hardware cores to optimize the lower layers of the operating system and extend battery life. This includes useful optimizations such as running your heart rate sensor continuously during the day, tracking your sleep at night, and allowing you to use your battery the next day.

Google will also revamp its own app for Wear, redesign and improve Google Maps and the Google Assistant, and Google Pay will be available in 26 countries, more than the 11 currently available. is.

YouTube Music was also said to debut later this year with Wear, which features smart downloads and other features for subscribers to enjoy music on the go.

A full Samsung-Google collaboration will appear later this year, including Fitbit’s world-class fitness services. That last item could be very interesting as it could prey on the sale of Fitbits’ own kits, prey on competitive irk regulators, and make Samsung’s own smartphone fitness app obsolete. There is sex.

