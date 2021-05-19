Nintendo Switch to get more SNES and NES games; does this show a retro game boom?





For those who love retro games, Nintendo is preparing to treat you all, especially those who enjoyed the classic SNES and NES games of the past.

GameSpot reports that Nintendo Switch will get a number of SNES games and one NES title on May 26th. The game will be added to the Nintendo Switch online service in a few days, with a total of over 100 SNES and NES library titles.

(Photo: Kiyoshi Ota via Getty Images / Bloomberg) Nintendo Co., Ltd. Switch Game Console and Switch Light Game Console are on display at the Nintendo Tokyo store in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Nintendo will report first-August 6 quarterly results.

A total of 5 games will be released on the 26th. These are:

Super Nintendo

NES

As noted on ComicBook.com, Nintendo Switch Online users already have access to SNES and NES games by default as part of their subscription. The five games released on May 26 are just the tip of the iceberg, as more games are in progress. But fans may be a little disappointed that it doesn’t include some beloved titles like Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars.

E3 2021 is close, but who knows? Nintendo may announce more SNES and NES titles for Switch. Recently, handhelds have been consistently successful.

Also read: “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2” Rumors Point to E3 2021 Announcement: Nintendo Switch Release?

Does this indicate a retro game boom?

Nintendo can continue to release old games for Switch. Because people get stocks every time they have a chance. Switch hardware shipments have just broken the 84 million barrier. This means that people are crazy about portable games these days. And, by extension, they will eventually find a way to Nintendo’s library of retro games.

(Photo: Guillaume Payen / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) Bangkok, Thailand-2019/01/15: In the figure in this photo, the old vintage Japanese market version of Nintendo’s “Family Computer” video game console is as “Famicom”. Also known as'(R)’The latest video game console’Nintendo Switch’ (L) released in Japan in 1983 was released in 2017. Both video game consoles feature two separate controllers packed into one small device. Released 34 years after NES (Family Computer).

Recently, old video games have been remastered or remade left and right, which cannot be denied. There are also Final Fantasy VII remakes, Spiro reignition trilogy remakes, and Resident Evil 2 & 3 remakes. It can be said that it is more popular than it was 20 or 30 years ago.

But what exactly attracts people to play these old games?

Old is good

A word: Nostalgia. According to Inverse, nostalgia is a “mixture” of so-called positive and negative emotions that occurs when people remember the past. Often this is due to a relationship between a particular person and something or someone.

Experts say there are two ways to cause nostalgia, internal and external. Older video games seem to fall into the external trigger category, which can cause nostalgia by reminding people of their relationship with a particular video game character. And when that wave hits, there are actually many benefits to mental health and overall well-being. There are even some theories that it can help prevent dementia.

Nintendo is doing the right thing business here, and they know it very well.

Related: Nintendo revives Switch’s Sega hit “House of the Dead”.Blue Nintendo Switch Lite to be released in May

