Google Chrome reminds users of shopping carts





share

Tweet

share

share

share

Email

9to5Google reported on Tuesday (May 18th) that some of the updates Google plans to add include a new Chrome feature that allows users to track shopping carts left on various sites.

People who shop at retailers’ sites can look at their shopping carts and remember them on a new tab page, the report said. This feature uses browsing history and is stored on only one device.

According to the report, users can resume from where they left off when shopping on a retail site. This feature also shows the user the available discounts.

The tech giant also adds support for linking loyalty programs for merchants to users’ Google accounts. That way, users will be able to see the best prices available for a variety of items, the report said.

According to the report, there was no specific date when the feature would be available.

Google also announced on Tuesday that it will roll out a new suite of updated features, including maps and photos, to catch up with the new digital focus of the world brought about by the pandemic, PYMNTS reported.

The announcement, made during the Google I / O Developers Conference, shows that companies want to step up their smartwatch efforts. Currently, there is competition in that area with rivals such as Apple and Microsoft.

The update also shows Google’s suitability for using artificial intelligence (AI), allowing users to stay connected through advertising support for shopping, communications, entertainment or paid tech titan services.

Fitbit and Samsung operate Google’s smartwatch operating system. Both of these companies have been using their own systems for years and have the potential to drive a larger developer base across Google.

——————————

New PYMNTS Data: Cryptocurrency Payment Survey – May 2021

Survey: US consumers see cryptocurrencies as more than just stores of value. The 46 million plan states that it will use cryptocurrencies to make all payments from financial services to groceries. In the Cryptocurrency Payments Report, PYMNTS surveys 8,008 cryptocurrency users and non-users in the United States, how to buy using cryptocurrencies, the cryptocurrencies they plan to use, and merchant acceptance to select and consume merchants Find out how it affects consumer spending.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos