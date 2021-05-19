How Apple Ruined Facebook | Wired UK





It’s not uncommon for Apple and Facebook bosses to be loggerhead turtles to each other over privacy. In 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused Apple’s counterpart Tim Cook of being extremely grumpy after making a bitter statement about Facebook’s involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. A few weeks later, Apple introduced privacy controls that interfered with Facebook’s ability to collect user data through Apple devices.

Things got even better at the end of last year after Apple revealed that app tracking transparency would be installed as part of the latest system update. Until iOS 14.5, apps like Facebook were able to automatically track what people were seeing on their phones and sell targeted advertising space accordingly. This update is designed to ask the user for permission to track first.

In response, Facebook has posted full-page ads in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal accusing Apple of threatening 10 million businesses. [who] Use our advertising tools every month to find new customers, hire employees and engage with the community. Cook retaliated by tweeting that he needed to allow users to choose what data was collected about him and how to use it.

It may have seemed like a verbal war between two rivals, but Facebook was right to worry about the headwinds brought by iOS 14.5 on its 2020 account. Since the update was released last month, iPhone owners have opted out of data tracking on their drives. According to Flurry Analytics, 85% of users around the world clicked on a request to the app not to track when prompted, and that percentage has risen to 94% in the United States. Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Such numbers can be devastating for organizations like Facebook, where the entire business model is based on collecting, analyzing, selling, and profiting data about user likes and dislikes.

Jake Moore, cyber security specialist at ESET UK, said it was a big blow to Facebook. When another big tech company like Apple comes in and says privacy is important, they have a big problem. When Apple asks users not to track, the language is important if you’re sticking a few fingers into Facebook.

This strategy is important for companies that believe they outweigh the privacy concerns that have plagued the tech industry. Heather Anson, director of Anson Evaluate, a lawyer and data privacy specialist, says that for companies that can make money from hardware regardless of regulatory constraints, Apple will score more points than its rivals. It’s pretty easy. She says Apple is very good at using these types of problems to make it look good. In San Bernardino, a man shot a colleague and the FBI wanted to log in to his iPhone. Apple said no because it weakens security, but it’s more technically a promotional stunt than the legally binding one, and they may have handed it over.

By taking this stance now, Anson believes Apple has replaced the strict data protection laws pending in US states such as New York and Virginia and the European Union. Similar to the EU’s Draft Digital Services Act, a US proposal modeled after existing California law requires the user’s permission to use the data. This is a carbon copy of what iOS 14.5 has already introduced.

