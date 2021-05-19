NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti SPOTTED?Can be equipped with insane 48GB GDDR6X memory





In another episode of “Unavailable graphics cards,” it seems that NVIDIA is already preparing something much larger than the beast-like RTX 3090.

WCCFTech reports on the possibility of witnessing the RTX 3090 Ti, a rumored GPU added to ZOTAC’s Firestorm overclocking software. An Eagle Eye detective from a Japanese PC enthusiast seems to have found a reference to the card in the Firestorm’s “Resources” folder, which contains the images used by the software. And as far as the sources are concerned, ZOTAC is the first brand linked to the rumored card.

(Photo: TweakTown)

The screenshot provided by TweakTown appears to clearly show the image file name that hints at 3090Ti in the Firestorm folder mentioned above. The image is actually the logo of the card supported by the software.

If proven to be true, NVIDIA will release a very powerful card outside the Titan series. This is a very expensive (and unnecessarily powerful) card, not necessarily for the consumer market. Of course, unless you can afford to spend thousands of dollars on one.

Also read: NVIDIA has brought ray tracing to entry-level GPUs, but is “RTX On” even worth a performance penalty?

Is there anything that 3090 doesn’t have?

If you take a quick look at the NVIDIA RTX 3090, it can be hard to imagine something more powerful. As reported by PCWorld when Founder’s Edition was released, the specifications are as follows:

With that much horsepower internally, the RTX 3090 was basically the world’s first truly 8K-capable gaming GPU. But the theoretical RTX 3090 Ti clearly reduces these specifications. In fact, according to TechRadar, it may have been teased as far back as last year, originally called the RTX Titan 3000.

(Photo: Neil Godwin / Maximum PC Magazine / Future via Getty Images) Nvidia Titan Xp Collectors Edition graphics card taken on December 4, 2017.

There aren’t many rumors about the specs, but the 2020 bullying emphasized the existence of insane 48GB of GDDR6X memory. This is literally twice the VRAM of the base RTX 3090, and its 24GB framebuffer is already overkill in today’s games.

Leaker revealed something about the actual die: Quadro RTX A6000 chip. Note the Quadro name here. This means that the 3090Ti may have a workstation-class GPU instead of a consumer-class GPU. This can mean that the starting price for the 3090Ti can be insanely high.

Not confirmed yet

Perhaps ZOTAC only wanted NVIDIA to manufacture the actual RTX 3090 Ti. It’s not impossible to think that a well-known company sometimes makes a mistake. But if this GPU really exists, it will be the absolute most powerful consumer graphics card out there. You can’t even break the world record, but AMD’s LN2 Cooling RX 6900XT can catch up.

(Photo: David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images) Nvidia Corp. Jen-Hsun Huang, President and CEO of Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor, is presenting the new Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor during its event at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It will be held on Sunday, January 6, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. CES will showcase more than 4,500 exhibitors, including manufacturers, developers and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content and technology delivery systems.

However, it’s interesting to see what GPUs AMD can use to challenge Team Green monsters when Team Green monsters are released.

Related: What about now that NVIDIA is shipping the RTX 3060 GPU with limited encryption to eCafes instead of gamers?

