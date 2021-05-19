Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Announces 17 Hours Battery Life





Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is Realme’s latest product in the audio field. After launching new true wireless earphones such as Buds Air 2 and Realme Buds Air 2 Neo, the brand introduced new Bluetooth earphones.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo was recently launched in Sri Lanka and made its worldwide debut. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is the first audio product of the second generation. On May 20, Realme will launch Realme Buds Wireless 2, Watch 2 Pro, and Pocket Bluetooth Speakers in Malaysia.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo looks like the next water-down version of Realme Buds Wireless 2. Take a look at all the features of the newly launched Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Features and Specifications

(Image credit: Realme)

These wireless earphones utilize Bluetooth 5.0 to stream audio and are paired with a 11.2mm bass boost driver with a focus on bass. These are also in-ear style earphones. That is, the box contains some additional eartips. The earphones weigh only 23.1 grams.

For calls, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo cancels environmental noise and provides better audio quality thanks to ENC. There is also a dedicated game mode that reduces latency to 88ms.

Image 1/2

(Image credit: Realme) Image 2/2

(Image credit: Realme)

In terms of battery life, the Buds Wireless 2 Neo is said to last up to 17 hours on a single charge. With a 10-minute charge, you can play music for up to 2 hours. Earphones are charged using the Type-C port. As for controls, there are inline volume controls and multifunction buttons for pausing / playing and processing calls.

These buds are as magnetic as the previous generation and also support magnetic instant connections. It is also IPX4 sweat and water resistant, making it suitable for Bluetooth earphone workouts. Earphones come with companion app support. The Realme Link app offers even more settings and customizations, including switching sound profiles between Bass Boost +, Dynamic, and Bright. There is also an option to enable game mode and the volume enhancer will turn up the volume. Finally, you can use the auto answer feature to automatically select a call.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Price

In Sri Lanka, the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo costs Rs 8,279, which is about Rs 3,066. This product is available in black, green and blue color options.

There is no release date in India, but the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is expected to be available in parallel with the launch of some major phones in the coming weeks.

