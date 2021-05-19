New 2021 Mercedes SL: Aluminum Chassis Revealed in Teaser Image





Mercedes is preparing for the launch of the new SL Roadster, keeping us suspense until the big day when the brand teases the car’s clean seat architecture with these new images.

The 7th generation Mercedes SL chassis uses a blend of aluminum, steel, magnesium and fiber composites to minimize weight. The skeleton shown in these images weighs only 270 kg.

Mercedes is also keen to emphasize that even the AMG GT Roadster has nothing in the SL chassis inherited from existing models. However, there are rumors that the new architecture will also be used to support the replacement of GT’s AMG.

The new SL body is 50% stiffer in overall width and 40% stronger in overall length than the AMG GT Roadster. Mercedes says these improvements lead to more accurate handling and better agility, as the body deforms less under heavy cornering.

Mercedes has also lowered the center of gravity of the SL to further benefit the road manners of the car. Subframe and axle pickup points are as low as possible, the engine is low and can be mounted near the cabin.

New 2021 Mercedes SL: Engine and Performance

Recently, Mercedes confirmed that the new SL will be sold exclusively under the AMG banner. It will also be available in four-wheel drive for the first time using the same 4MATIC + system as the AMG E 63S Sport Saloon.

In other words, the 43-badge SL with a 3.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder petrol unit is likely to open the range. The SL63 may use a 4.0 liter V8 with an AMG 604bhp twin turbocharger.

Former AMG boss Tobias Moers (now CEO Aston Martin) has previously told AutoExpress that AMG will consider offering a hybrid version of all models Mercedes sends. He also hinted that the SL could naturally fit into a heavier electric powertrain with huge power as a heavier sports car focused on touring.

Mercedes has already developed such a powertrain for the next range topping AMG S 73 ePHEV, which is set to have an output of 800bhp or higher. The AMG also thoroughly overhauls the SL suspension to enhance its appeal to enthusiastic drivers, but still serves as a more comfortable replacement for the AMG GT sports car.

New 2021 Mercedes SL: Design and Styling

Over the past few months, we have spy on numerous Mercedes SL prototypes working on handling tests and cold weather assessments. Our latest shot shows that brand engineers are driving a convertible under development at the Nürburgring.

The image shows how Mercedes reinvented the flagship roadster. Its design language is strongly influenced by AMG and shares the same Pan Americana radiator grille and square exhaust chips as the Mercedes AMG GT. But this is not surprising given that Mercedes’ performance division is responsible for car development.

Like the old car, which was discontinued last year, the 7th generation Mercedes SL maintains a 2 + 2 seating arrangement. The long bonnet and relatively short tail of the previous model are reflected in the proportions of the new car, but Mercedes has replaced the foldable metal hardtop with a new fabric roof. This reduces the weight of the curb by a few kilograms.

Gorden Wagner, Chief Design Officer at Daimler AG, said: Each SL is a mirror of that 10 years. Given the ideal beauty of the 50’s and that era, it was a luxury. Then, in the 1960s, the model became thinner and the skirt became shorter. Looking at the pagoda, this is an ultra-lightweight car, representing the taste of the time.

Despite the car’s AMG-inspired proportions, exterior design Mercedes director Robert Tresnick has guaranteed to retain the original car’s DNA. Gorden has mentioned all these models for decades, but they have something in common. It’s a typical proportion of a front mid-engined car with a long bonnet, a small cabin and a design behind the cab.

The final SL was designed for a particular trend at the time and was a retractable hardtop. It was state-of-the-art at the time, and everyone wanted it. Resnick explained that it was something we wouldn’t do with the next one.

New 2021 Mercedes SL: Setup for the Next AMG GT

In 2019, sports cars contributed more than 1% of global Mercedes sales, with approximately 28,400 sold. This is a 48% increase compared to 2018, but with the approval of the company itself, the AMG GT lineup occupies the majority, the compact SLC Roadster has been expelled from the lineup, and the importance of full size SL Is declining.

