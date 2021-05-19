Google AMP is obsolete! AMP pages are no longer favored by Google search





Google made significant changes in June 2021 as part of its page experience ranking algorithm.

Since the release of Core Web Vitals and the Page Experience Algorithm, Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) is no longer favored in Google search results, top story carousels, and Google News. Google will also remove the AMP badge icon from the search results.

Adtech giants can now safely ignore Google AMP when building a more diverse and exciting web without artificial restrictions.

You no longer need to rank Google AMP

Here’s what Google had to say:

The Google Search Top Story Carousel feature has been updated to include all news content. This means you no longer have to use the AMP format and every page is eligible to appear in the Top Story Carousel, regardless of your core web vital scores or page experience status.

We’ve also brought similar updates to the Google News app, which is a major destination for users around the world to get a comprehensive view of the important news of the day. As part of the page experience update, we expanded the use of non-AMP content to enhance the core experience of news.google.com and the Google News app.

In addition, the AMP badge icon for AMP content will disappear.

This is a great step towards a more independent, open and healthy web. So many websites, especially news publishers, felt like hostages and were forced to use AMP, but the only motivation was to promise increased search traffic.

From this update, you can outperform AMP pages and get more search traffic by creating faster websites with a better user experience.

Your site can be faster than AMP without using AMP

Autoplay ads and videos, paywalls, pop-ups, annoying ads and many other unwanted elements. Some websites are bloated places that are terribly slow, hostile to users, and full of distractions. It’s a good move to try to create a better web by incentivizing site owners to develop faster sites.

Google said it intended to rank sites that load faster, but instead it decided to rank sites that use AMP. And the world’s largest advertising company, which regulates how to build a website, is not the way to a healthier and more open web. You don’t need the Google-shaped web provided by Google.

With changes to the page experience algorithm, Google is instead giving faster sites a ranking incentive. This meant that we had to do it from the beginning without confusing the whole AMP.

Google has been pushing sites to use AMP for years, but continues to recommend it because most of the AMP pages provide a great page experience. However, for speed-optimized websites, AMP pages are often slower than regular pages.

Why did Google make this change now?

Google AMP was never popular. Although controversial from the day it was introduced, with great backlash and a lot of hatred, Google stuck to the gun for years.

Google has a lot of antitrust scrutiny, which may have played a role in this change of mind. AMP lets Google manage the web and how it should be. Google put itself between the visitor and the site. I took control and independence from sites that I felt forced to use Google AMP.

Now all sites have choices. If you need higher rankings and more traffic from search engines, you need to optimize your site for a better, better performing, faster user experience. And now you can choose the technology you want to use to get there.

AMP is no longer a Google requirement for creating fast-loading websites. You can develop lightweight sites with a great page experience and the best core web vital scores without using restricted Google-controlled website building methods.

If Google AMP is the best way to build a better, faster site, you can use it, but in most cases, building without AMP will give you an edge.

Google’s next step should be to look at Google FLoC again.

