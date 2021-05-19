Is YouTube down?The issues users faced before they were fixed were:





YouTube suddenly suffered a temporary power outage on Wednesday, May 19, after some users reported that they could not access the video viewing and sharing platform. On Twitter, people used the hashtag #YouTubeDown, which was rapidly becoming popular on social media, to eliminate frustration.

Currently, YouTube says it has already fixed the issue, but some have reported ongoing issues with popular online platforms.

Why does YouTube go down for a moment?

(Photo: Adam Fejes from Pexels) Twitter’s #YouTubeDown trend.

According to a recent YouTube tweet, the team has seen some reports that it has been difficult to access the platform’s services within the last hour. At this point, according to YouTube, the issue some time ago has been fixed and users will be able to access it without any known issues.

Many users were dissatisfied with the infinite load of video during a power outage. Others have expressed concern about the constant buffering and outage of clips displaying the “Please report a problem” message.

In addition, there is a report from one user who faced a problem when launching a live stream on the Youtube channel. When the app goes down, the Google team seems to be limiting the viewer’s window time for no apparent reason. Specifically, when the viewer typed “hello” in the channel, it timed out.

Other than that, another person using Samsung’s smart TV app is still facing problems accessing YouTube. He added that even if he had already rebooted and replaced the wireless system with a wired version, he had no luck to fix it. However, persistent apps like Netflix and Disney seem to work, so YouTube is causing the problem.

Still, one user claimed that one of his videos had already solved the copyright issue during the outage. After removing the music option, he complained that the music was still there, even though YouTube treated it as “solved”.

In another tweet posted by another YouTuber, the resolved issue has already been resolved, but it is shown again. YouTube went on strike for violating child safety policies, but users claimed the problem was already on the company’s side.

In addition to all the above issues, a black screen issue also remained on one of the user screens. Besides, some people got angry because they couldn’t upload 4K video to YouTube.

Despite YouTube addressing the issue, residents of Northern Norway commented that the YouTube app is running on Firefox and Android browsers. According to European users, the platform wasn’t working yet when I opened Mozilla Firefox on my Windows 10 PC, even though I turned off the VPN and followed the troubleshooting steps.

YouTube sued for Conservative silence

According to CBN News on Tuesday, May 18, YouTube faced a proceeding after allegations that it had stopped the use of the platform by conservative individuals. In March, an online sharing company deleted Steven Crowder’s channel on YouTube. Clauder is known as a conservative commentator.

The platform has stated that it violates COVID-19’s policy on incorrect information. This video also includes references on slavery and black peasants.

