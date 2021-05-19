Disposable device for neurophysiological monitoring gets CE mark-Med-Tech Innovation





WISE Srl, a medical device company developing next-generation implantable electrodes for neural monitoring, neural regulation, and brain-machine interface (BMI), has announced the CE marking of the WISE Cortical Strip (WCS). This is the surface of the brain for intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IONM).

The WISE Cortical Strip is the first product in the WISE neuroMonitoring product family to receive the CE mark. The CE mark follows the successful conclusions of the WIN trial, a multicenter, co-market clinical trial demonstrating the safety, performance, and ease of use of WISE devices. The data showed better performance with respect to electrical impedance in the physiological conditions of the WISE cortical strip compared to other traditional cortical electrodes.

WISE cortical strips can be used to stimulate (MEP) and record (ECoG and SEP) electrical activity in the brain and support intraoperative monitoring during resection of brain tumors or epileptic lesions. Unlike traditional cortical electrodes made of hard metal discs surrounded by thick silicone foil, the WISE cortical strip consists of elastic platinum contacts embedded in a soft, thin film of silicone. As a result, the WISE cortical strip is ergonomic and fits the surface of the brain.

Leveraging the capabilities of WISE’s patented supersonic technology, the WISE neuroMonitoring product family consists of strips and grids of varying thickness, with varying shapes, densities, numbers, or sizes (from micro to macro scale). Contact is embedded.

During intraoperative neural monitoring, the functional completeness of neural circuits is monitored to minimize neurological damage during surgical lesion resection and thus avoid or limit serious postoperative injury. However, because the surface of the brain is folded into ridges and grooves, only highly compatible electrodes can adhere completely to the entire surface of the brain and monitor its functional integrity.

After successful CE approval, the company is now seeking FDA approval for the device.

Luca Ravagnan, CEO of WISEsaid: The CE mark is an important milestone for the company, enabling us to bring the first IONM electrode, which is highly compliant with the cerebral cortex, to the European market. Along with this, the WISE neuro Monitoring product family will also be officially launched. Our mission is to use our unique technology to revolutionize electrode manufacturing and improve the quality of patient care.

Operations Director Sandro Ferrari added: The transition from lab-scale radically new technology to CE-marked Class III medical devices was an exciting journey. This approval validates the application of our technology to invasive nerve electrodes and supports the current development of chronic implants for neuromodulation and BMI.

WISEs Supersonic Technology enables the development of thin, supple and adaptable electrodes, enabling effective stimulation and recording in a variety of applications. In addition to neuromonitoring, WISE is also active in the field of neuromodulation, developing the WISE neuroModulation product family. The first product on this line is the SCS Expert Lead. This is the first expandable percutaneous paddle lead for spinal cord stimulation, allowing pain therapists and neurosurgeons to transplant percutaneously.

WISE has recently completed 15 million financial rounds led by major European VC funds. The company also received a $ 2.3 million EIC accelerator grant from the European Commission.

