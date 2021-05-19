Spotify adds auto-transfer and more accessibility features to your podcasts!





Spotify wrote on its website May 18th that it will add new accessibility features to both iOS and Android in the coming weeks. It includes an automatic transfer feature for podcast users. There are other design changes to the interface to improve the overall experience.

The app has recently been priced up in some countries. As a result, Spotify enhances the listening experience by enhancing every detail.

(Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images) New York, NY-June 27: A woman is walking down the corridor of the Spotify office after a press conference in New York City on June 27, 2013. Spotify will add 130 technical and engineering jobs to New York and expand to a new office in the Chelsea district of Manhattan.

Automatic podcast transfer

The auto-transfer option is only available on some of Spotify’s original and exclusive shows. The long-term plan is to make the spell-out feature available to all podcasts on the platform. In addition, the feature will be available in beta at release, The Verge reports. The company also announced that it is still collecting feedback before expanding to other titles.

When the auto-transcription feature is released, users will be able to read the auto-generated transcripts of their favorite shows. Listeners can read it with or without sound. In addition, to make it easier for users to navigate the podcast, you can click on a specific part of the transcript to start listening from there. Spotify is notably enhancing the game in playing podcasts. On May 11th, the app allowed users to share podcasts with timestamps.

Therefore, accessibility updates will allow more users to enjoy their favorite podcasts.

Easy to read text

In terms of design, Spotify also improves the game with readability. Some people need to make the text larger, while others prefer smaller ones. Spotify allows users to resize in-app text in different sizes to suit their visual needs and personal preferences. The new feature is called dynamic type and can increase the text size to some extent.

How do users change it? Spotify[設定]>[ユーザー補助]Go to[表示とテキスト]Choose. You can then drag the slider to select the desired font size.

Also read: Spotify vs. Apple Music vs. YouTube Music: Which is the best music streaming service for you?

Easy to see buttons

As users navigate the app and listen to uplifting songs from their favorite podcasts, the buttons are repeatedly tapped. Therefore, it should be easy for the user to see. Even this small but important detail was noticed by Spotify. The app will soon be equipped with a button that is “easy to find and operate for both visually impaired and visually impaired users,” the company said in the same announcement.

In addition, other external factors such as poor room lighting and sunlight shining on the phone screen are also considered. Despite this situation, listeners will soon be able to easily see and tap the correct button.

Related article: Spotify confronts Apple Music directly as both companies launch podcast subscription service next week

