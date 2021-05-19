Fortnite: Escape the Dangerous Island: Launch of New LTM!





For long-term Fortnite, we look forward to new game modes available for a limited time. The goal is to escape from a dangerous island with an impossible escape.

In the new mode, you will stay with the other 15 players on the island and get stuck there. From now on, you will need to prove that you can escape the island while fighting both PvE and PvP variants and their corresponding enemies.

The goal of “The Impossible Escape” is to achieve freedom by escaping with one of the three pieces. However, although they are not ready for use, they need repair, so you must first find four specific spare parts. These can be anywhere on the island, but there are all sorts of dangers in the form of wildlife and dangerous sentries.

Once the chopper has been modified, players acting as pilots will have to fly to the vanishing point before they run out of fuel. The helicopter player who reaches this vanishing point wins the game. Teamwork is required for a successful mission. To do this, you can optionally team with them for all player encounters. A team can consist of up to 4 players.

As mentioned earlier, the PvE version can be bet in the same way as the PvP version in game mode. In the latter, you will be fighting other players in very difficult situations in PvE mode only against other threats on the island. Special feature: In PvP mode, you can only get one chopper.

Those who successfully escape the island in LTM will receive a “seemingly impossible” loading screen as a reward in PvE mode and an escape screen in PvP mode. Mode is available until 3:00 pm on May 25th.

Fortnite – Impossible Escape LTM Trailer

At The Impossible Escape, you can look forward to Fortnite’s new LTM.

