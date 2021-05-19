Google announces new connected economy features





Google has released a number of updated features, including maps, photos, and more, Reuters reported.

According to the report, this update aims to address the world of pandemics that have been digitized over the past year.

The announcement was made during the de facto Google I / O developer conference. According to Reuters, this update aims to boost the smartwatch efforts of companies that are currently competing with other companies such as Apple and Microsoft.

In addition, the update shows that Google is trying to demonstrate advances in artificial intelligence (AI), Reuters reported. These advances allow users to stay connected to ad-supported or paid tech giants for shopping, communication, or entertainment.

According to Reuters, Google’s smartwatch operating system will be run by a recently acquired Fitbit unit with Samsung. Both companies have been using their own systems for years, but together they may be able to attract a wider range of developers.

Google has also shared new features for editing and viewing in Google Docs and other such working software. According to Reuters, some new tools suggest using comprehensive terminology for what you write, rather than gender.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai prioritizes the use of a comprehensive language throughout the company. According to Reuters, the new smartphone will also work to better identify darker skin tones and curly or wavy hair, he said.

According to Reuters, the new update will also help customers by navigating to safer routes. Google Photos also provides more ways to search Google Image Search for specific screenshot options.

In related news, PYMNTS reported that Google partnered with Lightspeed earlier this month to help small businesses (SMBs) increase revenue by simplifying and expanding their businesses.

