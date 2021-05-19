UTEC Announces Fifth Fund Over $ 275 Million





The University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners Co., Ltd. (UTEC) has announced the first closure of its new fund, UTEC 5 Limited Partnership (UTEC 5). UTEC 5 is expected to total more than $ 275 million by June 2021.

With total assets under management (AUM) from UTEC1 to UTEC5 of approximately $ 780 million (85 billion yen), it is Japan’s largest venture capital fund and one of the largest deep technologies in the field of science and technology. Asian fund.

UTEC 5 is backed by key institutional investors from Japan and Daitoa, including the large sovereign wealth fund in Southeast Asia.

UTEC is an independent VC fund associated with the University of Tokyo, investing in deep tech startups that use science and technology to solve humanity’s global problems. Launched in 2004, UTEC has invested in more than 110 startups with 13 IPOs and 12 M & A achievements.

Kiran Mysore, UTEC’s principal, who leads the global AI investment in the company, said:

We started investing in Indian deep tech startups in 2018 and have invested about $ 25 million as a major investor in four Indian companies so far. Science and engineering-led Indian startups will usher in a golden age of world-impacting deep technology innovation and social value creation. UTEC is committed to making a positive contribution by building a bridge between India and Japan.

UTEC has a portfolio of over 80 Japanese startups and 30 global startups in the US, India, Southeast Asia and Europe.

Tomotaka Goji, Managing Partner and President of UTEC, has helped UTEC grow its startups to the public and acquired worldwide since 2004. Thirteen of our portfolio companies are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and NASDAQ and have a market capitalization of approximately $ 15 billion. UTEC 5 will enable us to provide more funding on a wider scale and in a more consistent manner, from the seed / early stage of Japan and the world to the pre-IPO / M & A stage. We believe this will help our startups expand further to tackle humanity’s global problems.

UTEC typically invests in seed / early stage (seed, pre-series A, series A) to late stage companies and applies science and technology to multiple sectors such as healthcare and life sciences, information technology, and other startup lifecycles. Supports the whole. (IT) and Physical Sciences and Engineering.

We support startups featuring a strong and diverse team of scientists, engineers and business leaders. UTEC also tends to prefer bold startups that chase the global market from the beginning by addressing humanity issues in a scalable and profitable way. In particular, I am interested in global startups that have the potential to create strong Japanese synergies in terms of market, technology, or collaboration with Japanese companies. Noriaki Sakamoto, UTEC’s partner and director, said:

UTEC has also become a member of the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) with the launch of the new fund.

Utec team

UTEC divides deep technology innovations born in India into two categories. One is science-driven innovation, investing in Bugworks. Engineering-led innovation invested in Tricog and Agara.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos