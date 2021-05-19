“Morally wrong” to provide jabs to children in front of poor countries, experts





According to one of the scientists behind the Oxford vaccine, it is morally wrong to offer Covid-19 jabs to children in wealthy countries before high-risk groups in poor countries.

Professor Andrew Pollard, who helped develop the Oxford AstraZeneca jab, said the global vaccine inequity was absolutely obvious.

The UK has sufficient vaccines to provide Pfizer jabs to children over the age of 12 if approved by drug regulators. In the United States, it is already approved for use in that age group.

However, Professor Polard told MP that children have almost no risk of serious illness or death from Covid-19, and the World Health Organization (WHO) tells children that some countries are at highest risk. He said he had just started vaccination.

In discussions with the all-party parliamentary group on the coronavirus, he said: The overall purpose of the global vaccination program in the pandemic is to prevent the death of people.

And they are a priority group because we also know those people are in their 50s or older, or in good health, and to some extent healthcare professionals.

We have a large number of unvaccinated people around the world, but we are still in a situation where the dose is not sufficient for everyone.

However, there are many unvaccinated people in the world, and very low-risk people are vaccinated, including children with almost zero risk of serious illness or death.

That inequality is seen at the moment in a very annoying way when colleagues now facing the most horrific situations see images from South Asia on television in a terrible situation where they are not working in one situation. Is absolutely obvious. NHS to support them.

And while we feel completely wrong to be in the moral situation we allowed it to be, in many countries vaccines are being deployed to young people at very low risk.

He added that better distribution of vaccines would improve global health safety by helping to put downward pressure on mutant strains of concern.

Professor Polard said global vaccine inequality is quite obvious (Photo: AFP via Getty).

WHO professor KateO Brien said there is a large gap between vaccine distribution and access in high-income countries compared to low-income countries.

She told parliamentarians: Several countries, including the United Kingdom, are moving far beyond their top priority groups.

Some countries are considering vaccination of children, but this is really about the purpose of the infection.

There is this really big gap between what some countries have achieved in terms of access and immunization, but at the same time other countries are beginning to cover their highest priority groups.

It poses a risk to all countries regarding the diversity of concerns.

And from an economic point of view, the recovery of the domestic economy also depends on the global recovery, as we are interrelated all over the world.

Professor Gavin Yemei, director of the Center for Global Health Policy Impact at Duke University in the United States, is worried that richer countries may store vaccines for booster shots that may be needed in the future. Said.

He states: I think we need to admit that it’s okay to continue donating, but we need a long-term vision that this pandemic can last for years. Drip, several drips from a rich country? It’s not a long-term vision.

Professor OBrien added that high-income countries and manufacturers can take more action to release the vaccine quickly.

This may include countries and manufacturers that have secured early access transactions to release doses to the vaccine sharing facility Covax.

She states: First, let’s talk about the countries that allow manufacturers to give Covax the highest priority.

Second, they release doses that they already have access to. The third is the release of raw materials. And finally, we will fully fund Covax.

