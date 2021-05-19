CISO’s Google Office Shows the Way to Scaling Security





The experience of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft building large-scale infrastructure for the world provides extensive insights into the future of IT security. As a result, when Google published the CISOs Guide to Cloud Security Transformation earlier this year, I was curious about what priorities they saw in cloud security. It’s a short read, and it’s well worth the time to download a copy.

I would like to share my observations on some of the most interesting points that are consistent with my own experience and ideas.

Security culture

The six core cultures are categorized to concisely capture some important security perspectives. Default security, responsibility, awareness, necessity, review, sustainability. In traditional modes of security thinking, concepts such as responsibility, awareness, and review are very well known and understood, but the default security and necessity concepts are rarely adopted in this sector. It provides an almost nihilistic view of being too much.

The idea of ​​always acting with security in mind, but expecting it to fail, requires approval in the same way that it addresses real-world health and safety. For example, build a mechanism that always provides safety, including additional ways to mitigate the negative effects of problems. As a more specific example, we have long accepted the idea that fire-resistant and flame-retardant materials should be placed in homes and offices, which is an additional precaution for us to reduce damage. An event that protection cannot prevent all fires, which does not mean to stop having a fire extinguisher and an escape plan as a measure.

Super scaling security

In terms of scale, the large scale concept of surface area reduction and online operation also shows how important it is to reassess some traditional processes. For too long, we’ve taken an approach to IT security that relies on maintaining a small, manageable infrastructure that simply doesn’t reflect the level of demand for today’s IT systems. Beyond these single-server solutions, the methods of managing and protecting the chaotic growth of new infrastructure are often not proportionately scaled up and poorly matched manually. Because it consumes a lot of human resources and has proven to be inadequate to protect these large infrastructures, whether they are on-premises or cloud-based. Therefore, migrating to an always-secure cloud, which is constantly updated by vendors and has security features enabled by default, is not only significantly different in the size of the server infrastructure deployed, but also small business and enterprise size. Various threats that act on your company.

The idea of ​​deploying and managing infrastructure as code as a result of the challenges posed by scale also makes much sense. Adopting decades of improvements to smart approaches to testing, component segmentation, and other methodologies that make software development more robust than ever is a logical way to manage your infrastructure. Become. As this approach to deploying infrastructure becomes standard, the idea of ​​incorporating security into all deployment activities becomes standard. By introducing a solid model, you can improve security awareness and acceptance from the beginning as well as the default security by acquiring security early.

Roles and responsibilities

Finally, the idea of ​​further refining the role of security in the cloud needs to be seriously considered. From policy and risk management to security assurance, cloud infrastructure can make many significant changes to the roles of people involved in security, resulting in additional time investment within the organization. It is important to recognize that it will be.

When adopted or scaled in the cloud, security within the application and infrastructure engineering interfaces must also be coordinated beyond the security-specific role. That’s why it’s encouraging to see Google’s white paper highlighting the importance of education for everyone to participate. This further strengthens our efforts to make security available by default.

CISO insights

The white paper has more security insights than we have covered here, including some useful comments on designing security operating models. Together, these insights make it a valuable part of reading. For me, I’ll keep an eye out for six cultures in the coming weeks, months, and years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos