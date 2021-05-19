Rubicon CSO Appointed as Tech: NYC Leadership Council





Rubicon, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments around the world in New York, NY, today announced that Chief Strategy Officer Michael Allegretti has been appointed to the Tech: NYCs Leadership Council. Did. As part of this process, the company itself participates in Tech: NYC, a premier network of top technology companies and sort leaders in New York City.

Michael Allegretti, Chief Strategy Officer of Rubicons, is very honored to be nominated by the Leadership Council of Tech: NYCs. Rubicon is also proud to join the network with some of the world’s most innovative and advanced companies. We are excited to be part of this coalition of leaders defining next-generation technologies for New York City and the rest of the world.

Tech: NYC is a vibrant coalition of technology leaders working together to foster a dynamic, diverse and creative New York City technology ecosystem. The organization brings together New York-based technicians, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to nurture and maintain successful regional landscapes, attract and maintain top-notch talent, and congratulate New York and the companies that call it home. I will. Tech: NYC is leveraging the expertise and resources of the technology sector to work with city and state governments on policies that ensure the prosperity of New York’s innovation economy.

Julie Samuels, Executive Director of Tech: NYC, is excited to welcome Michael Allegretti to the Tech: NYC Leadership Council and bring Rubicon to the network. As an innovator in the field of smart waste and recycling, Michael is at the forefront of smart city technology and has the valuable knowledge that has already led the development and deployment of the Rubicons RUBICON SmartCity platform in dozens of cities across the United States. He brings Tech: NYC expertise in many areas of interest and adds a unique perspective that will bring significant benefits to its members.

This honor was natural for Rubicon. The strategy and management of the award-winning RUBICON SmartCity technology platform is carried out by the company’s New York City Leadership Office. This platform enables city governments to perform faster, smarter, and more effective waste, recycling, and municipal fleet operations.

RUBICONSmartCity supports the city government by ensuring that all inhabitants’ garbage and recycling are collected on scheduled dates. In other words, you will not miss a pickup. We will also photograph garbage, bulky waste, and illegal dumping so that those piles can be cleaned up in a timely manner. By reducing recycling pollution, cities can sell recyclable goods for as much money as possible and collect by ensuring that trucks take the most efficient route to collect and recycle waste. Reduce costs. Finally, at least once a week, these vehicles, which traverse all roads in all cities, are equipped with the ability to look for critical infrastructure and quality of life issues that can plague the community. Zip code that enables city partners to provide active government and fair public services to all regions.

Tech: NYC was founded in 2016 and its network includes marquee names such as Spotify, Google, Bloomberg, Facebook, Etsy, Amazon, Uber and Salesforce.

About Rubycon

Rubicon is a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions to businesses and governments around the world. By using technology to drive environmental innovation, the company is helping to transform businesses into more sustainable businesses and neighborhoods into smarter, more environmentally friendly lifestyles and workplaces. Rubicons’ mission is to end waste. It helps partners find economic value in the waste stream and confidently implement their sustainability goals. For more information, please visit Rubicon.com.

Rubicons’ first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, “Towards a Lean Future,” can be found at Rubicon.com/esg-report/.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos