Apple’s rollout fix for grayed out app tracking transparency switching





Apple seems to have fixed a bug that meant that some iOS 14.5 users couldn’t adjust the “Allow Apps to Request to Track” setting that was deployed as part of Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature.

On iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, and tvOS 14.5, ATT requires apps to ask for permission before tracking activity across third-party apps or websites for targeted advertising purposes.

On iPhone and iPad, users[設定]Of the app[プライバシー]->[トラッキング]You can manage tracking permissions for each app with.This switch is new[アプリにトラッキングのリクエストを許可する]There is a switch. The setting is off by default.

[アプリに追跡の要求を許可する]On devices with the setting turned off, all apps requesting tracking will be denied permission by default and will not be able to access the device’s random advertising identifier called IDFA.

This policy does not apply at the technical level, but the app is also not allowed to track activity using other information that identifies the user or device, such as email addresses.

According to Apple, there are some situations where settings are legally grayed out, but quite a few users are aware that they can’t adjust their settings even though they meet Apple’s full access criteria. I did.

The May 3rd update from Apple was expected to fix the issue, but even after installing the update, reports from users who couldn’t control the functionality continued. However, according to the latest reports from social media, Apple seems to have solved this problem.

An early analysis shortly after ATT was launched suggested that 96% of iOS users did not plan to allow app tracking.

Apple recently shared a video detailing the new App Tracking Transparency requirements for those who want to know more.

