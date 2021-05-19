MeitY tells WhatsApp to regain its new privacy policy and requests a reply within 7 days: Report-Technology News, Firstpost





Asian News International May 19, 2021 3:10:10 IST

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has re-instructed WhatsApp to regain its new privacy policy and requested a reply within seven days, official sources said Wednesday. “WhatsApp had previously claimed to have officially postponed its new” privacy policy. ” After May 15th. However, in today’s newsletter, the postponement of the privacy policy after May 15 does not exempt WhatsApp from respecting the value of information privacy, data security, and user choices of Indian users. ” Told ANI.

In a communication sent to WhatsApp on May 15, they said, “Privacy policy changes and how these changes are implemented in the FAQ undermine their sacred value, so the ministry once again told WhatsApp” Privacy Policy 2021. He said he had instructed him to withdraw. It affects the information privacy, data security and user choices of Indian users and harms the rights and interests of the Indian people. “

The ministry also takes the same position in the Delhi High Court, where the issue is at its discretion.

Addressing the issue of discriminatory treatment of Indian users against European users, the ministry further said, according to sources. “As you know, many Indians rely on WhatsApp for communication in their daily lives. WhatsApp uses this position to discriminate against Indian users, especially European users. Imposing the Covenant is not only problematic but also irresponsible. “

“The Ministry of Communications has drawn the attention of WhatsApp on how the new privacy policy violates some provisions of existing Indian laws and regulations. It protects the rights and interests of the Indian people. To fulfill its sovereignty responsibility, the government will consider the various options available under Indian law. The government will give WhatsApp seven days to respond to his notice and a satisfactory response. If not, we will take the necessary steps in accordance with the law, “added sources. ..

