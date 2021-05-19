Google claims over 80 million active Android TV devices





In today’s Google I / O presentation, technology giants shared that there are currently over 80 million monthly active Android TV OS devices.

The Android TV OS, which has grown by more than 80% in the United States, includes the new Google TV platform launched last fall. Google TV is now available on streaming devices such as Chromecast with Google TV, Sony’s smart TV, and soon TCL. Over time, all new retail devices on Android TV OS will be able to take advantage of the Google TV experience.

Google is working to increase the availability of Google TV, but by making the emulator available to Android developers, it can be built for Google TV without the need for new hardware. The new Google TV emulator available runs on Android 11 with an Android 11 image with the traditional Android TV experience, allowing developers to use a remote that more closely mimics the TV remote.

The company also announced the following:

CastConnect, StreamTransfer and StreamExpansion allow users to cast from a mobile phone / tablet or Chrome browser to an Android TV developer app. This feature also allows users to transfer media to other devices and play audio on multiple devices. The Firebase Test Lab, which promises to run millions of tests each week on behalf of developers, now includes support for Android TV. Firebase Test Lab Virtual Devices allows you to run developer apps in the cloud of your Android TV emulator and scale your tests across hundreds or thousands of virtual devices. According to the company, this feature will soon be available on physical devices. Android 12 Beta 1 is available today on the TV of ADT-3, a pre-certified Android TV dongle.

For consumers, Google has introduced the Android TV remote control feature for Android phones. The app uses the phone keyboard to enter text when searching for or entering passwords / credentials, in addition to controlling playback and other features.

