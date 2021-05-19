AI Regulation: Innovation Threats or Timely Interventions?





The European Union is the first major country to honk its regulatory horn in an attempt to manage the explosive growth of artificial intelligence-based technology. While some may see this as a threat to the potentially transformative realm of innovation, such interventions are timely before it becomes impossible to cage the AI ​​beast.

In a proposal announced in April, the EU outlined an unacceptable use of AI. This defines AI systems as an obvious threat to people’s safety, livelihoods and rights. And while the EU is in control, it won’t be long before others follow.

Indeed, there is a general tendency to go beyond AI to scrutinize the tech sector, and President Joe Biden has just approved Lina Khan and Tim Wu as FTC commissioners by the Senate to regulate within his administration. We have two supporters. The Economic Council and the UK are planning to introduce a new code of conduct for tech companies to curb the dominance of tech giants. Even the Pope is involved in a 2020 paper on The Rome Call for AI Ethics.

This has serious consequences for those at the sharp end of AI innovation, especially the corporate conglomerates that dominate the US technology scene, which is currently looking at global market opportunities. Newly emerging technologies do not respect geographic boundaries, and once discovered, they are quickly adopted and adapted in a myriad of applications across multiple jurisdictions. This is the demand for the latest technology fixes. However, technology innovators can be stopped by a more restrictive regulatory environment.

Stock of AI and bias

But is the moment of pausing and taking inventory inevitably bad? Recent developments have shown the need for greater regulation in relation to the ethical application of AI-based technologies, especially with respect to the integrity of the data behind decision-making algorithms. In short, AI can be biased, which has proven to have serious and detrimental consequences, increase social inequality and violate civil rights.

In the 2020 Netflix documentary CodedBias, MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini said that AI systems were racist (and other forms) by showing how facial recognition technology couldn’t register faces. It is a strong indication that we happened to discover a way to amplify (discrimination). She wore a white mask. If AI is built to effectively whiten the world or recognize men as good, it will determine (or use machines) who will get a job in college. What are the consequences if it helps? Or do you have medical qualifications?

Since then, Buolamwini has formed the Algorithmic Justice League to build a movement to shift the AI ​​ecosystem to fair and accountable AI. And more and more from the tech community (including those at the top of big tech like Google) to wake up and tackle this issue before we are blindly driven into the future. There is a big rally call. Prejudice of the past.

In recent years, with evidence of self-regulation by IBM’s AI Ethics Commission and Google, Google announced this month that it will double its AI ethics research staff over the next few years. This intention among tech companies is to incorporate guidelines that ensure that AI is used for good purposes (rather than bad), but engineers cannot make their own judgment. Of course, they need to be involved, and new legislation that will inevitably be a blueprint for everyone at the forefront of AI technology development, wherever they are based, to participate in this EU talks. It is advisable to support the formation of the framework of. It is the basis for all future regulations.

But because AI is a truly global issue that affects all areas of society, from socially influential people to philosophers, engineers to psychologists, sociologists, everyday consumers to industrialists. , The discussion should be broader. To society.

Without a doubt, AI solves some of the world’s biggest problems in health, environment, education and mobility, but without thinking about what that future should be, we can’t achieve the future we want. So while it may seem regulated on the surface, it’s actually an opportunity for this fast-growing technology sector to determine the parameters that can legally thrive.

This column does not necessarily reflect the views of the State Department or its owners.

Saiful Khan is a partner and patent attorney for Potter Clarkson LLP, a European intellectual property law firm. With over 20 years of work experience both internally and individually, he specializes in the fields of electronics and software.

