Forget AirPods Apple Music Spatial Audio works with any headphones





You don’t need AirPods to use the ringspace audio feature of Apple Music. Did Apple Check What Hi-Fi? Its subscribers can get spatial audio 3D effects with any pair of headphones, even if they aren’t from Apple or its Beats subbrand.

You only need to manually enable the feature, but Apple and Beats headphones and earphones have spatial audio turned on by default.

Earlier this week, Apple revealed that Apple Music had support for spatial audio and lossless streaming in June. The announcement post only states that Apple and Beats headphones with Apple H1 or W1 chips, and built-in speakers on the latest iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices will “automatically” play spatial audio content. .. Fortunately, all the other best headphones aren’t really excluded.

When you receive the update, all you have to do is enter the music settings on your iPhone or iPad and make sure Dolby Atmos is set to “always on”. This raises the question of whether the same settings can be enabled when using Apple Music on non-Apple devices. But at least it shows that you don’t have to spend a lot of money on your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max to get digital surround sound with your headphones.

(Image credit: Apple)

Speaking of Dolby Atmos, the Apple Music implementation doesn’t sound like spatial audio as we know it: space only when you’re currently watching a video and wearing either an AirPods Pro or an AirPods Max. You can use audio. These headphones use head tracking through onboard sensors and source device sensors to use the screen as an anchor point to keep the origin of different sounds constant as you move your head. ..

By opening the spatial audio to other headphones that may not have a gyroscope or accelerometer, the Apple Musics version appears to work without head tracking capabilities. It might be more accurate to say that you are listening to Dolby Atmos content instead, but you still need to get a 3D effect that sounds like different instruments and vocal elements are arranged around you.

This generally good news is also like a countermeasure to reveal that other big new features in Apple Musics, lossless and high-resolution audio, don’t work with current AirPods models, or actually headphones in wireless mode. There is. Apple gives up, Apple takes away.

