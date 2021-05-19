LaMDA, MUM, Maps: Google plans to make AI search more powerful





In a keynote speech at the I / O Developers Conference on Tuesday, Google unveiled a range of ways the company is driving artificial intelligence. These advances show that Google is building AI-powered tools that are more sensory and better understand how humans actually communicate and think. They also look powerful.

Two of Google’s biggest AI announcements are about natural language processing and search. One is called LaMDA and represents the language model of interactive applications. LaMDA makes it easier to have more conversations with your artificial intelligence system. The other is a technology called the Multitasking Integrated Model (MUM). This is an AI model that enhances human question understanding and improves search. Google has also revealed a number of AI-powered improvements to its map platform designed to deliver more useful results and directions.

Overall, these steps show that Google aims to do more and more of what humans normally do when interacting with technology, primarily by making AI smarter. You don’t have to use multiple queries to answer a series of questions, you can do it with one more sophisticated query. Or, instead of the user having to think about which route is the most dangerous, Google wants to do these calculations itself and automatically suggest a safer route. These advances show that Google is not only aiming to make AI technology more powerful, but also taking more responsibility for its daily interactions with mobile phones and computers.

LaMDA and MUM are still under development, but Google provided a brief demo at the event. The idea behind LaMDA is to make communication with artificial intelligence more natural. Chatbots are often confused by conversations from one topic to another. To demonstrate this, Google broadcast a somewhat bizarre conversation, including a model impersonating the dwarf planet Pluto and another conversation in which the model pretended to be a paper plane.

According to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Pluto can react insignificantly by imagining it flipping or fetching with his favorite ball. Also, the conversation may not continue.

Pichai explained that the company is looking for ways to integrate it into Google’s search engines, voice assistants and workspaces. The company is also looking at how interesting AI is, not only how specific and wise the AI ​​answer is, but also whether the answer is insightful, unexpected, or witty. ..

MUM is an AI-powered tool that aims to simplify the way people search online. The system is designed to understand the implicit comparison of search queries, where the example Google gave in its keynote prepares to hike two different mountains and provides the most appropriate answer. ..

Answers to hiking questions are not always provided in the form of a list of links to websites that may be useful, but they are based on a variety of information gathered from the web. In the future, Google wants to reduce the number of searches someone needs to do and instead use the power of MUM to provide a more consistent and simplified response.

According to Google, another advantage of MUM is that it can process visual information in addition to verbal input. So let’s say you want to know if you can use a particular set of boots to climb a mountain. Google says MUM can help with that.

MUM understands the image and ties it to your question to let you know that the boots work well, Google’s vice president of search and Google companion Pandu Nayak wrote in a blog post published Tuesday. I am. Then you can see the blog with a list of recommended gears.

The system can also find answers to questions in other languages ​​and import that information to make search results more accurate. At the same time, the company said it was considering ways to incorporate the bias into the MUM and said it was trying to reduce the model’s carbon dioxide emissions.

In addition to searching, Google has announced new ways to use AI to enhance the details and routes available on Google Maps. The company announced plans to use AI in 2021 to make more than 100 different improvements to map functionality.

One of the big changes is that street maps are becoming more sophisticated, with sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and pedestrian islands being incorporated into the landscape. Google said at a meeting that AI would allow it to add these details to more than 50 cities this year. The company also adjusted the results displayed on Google Maps to show different results at different times and places, depending on what you’re interested in. Google Maps also takes safety into consideration when considering recommended routes. Of the recommended route.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google Maps product director Oren Naim said he would choose the fastest route and identify which ones are more likely to reduce the chances of encountering a hard braking moment. If the ETA is the same or the difference is minimal, we will automatically recommend that route.

All these updates show that Google’s cutting-edge technology is even more advanced. For example, MUM uses a much larger neural network than BERT. This is a natural language model announced by Google in 2018. According to Google, MUM is actually 1,000 times more powerful than BERT.

As this highly sophisticated AI is introduced into the real world, there is growing concern that this technology can be positively harmful to people (such as embedded bias and worsening climate change). Google has emphasized that it wants to take responsibility for deploying this technology, but as Recode reporter Sirin Gaffary explained last year, the company also faces ongoing criticism of its treatment of its AI ethics team. There is.

Today, as this technology pervades the real world, it serves as a reminder of the immense power of the Google AI system to make decisions that affect our daily lives.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos