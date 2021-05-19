62MXS Shop Announces New Era of Innovation> Team Macord> Articles Exhibit





Joint Base Lewis-Macord, Wash-

How do you track hundreds of devices scattered around the world?

The 62nd Conservative Squadron Aerospace Ground Equipment Store here began installing GPS trackers on the equipment in late April 2021. The store can now track about 220 of 420 assets worldwide.

Prior to this, AGE Airmen manually tracked each device through logs showing where the assets were unloaded, picked up, and inspected.

“To locate an asset, we need to rely on previous run sheets and service inspection logs, which may not be the last recorded location,” says Master Sgt. Cameron Coffer, 62nd MXSAGE Flight Chief. “GPS is a dramatic improvement over the paper tracking systems we’ve used so far.”

Supporting ground-based aircraft systems, the AGE shop features McCordfield flight lines, Gray Army airfields, locations around the world, and parts that travel with crew on missions and temporary missions. GPS trackers can track devices within a few meters.

The amount of movement received by the AGE device was an important factor in this development.

During the two and a half years Cofer was at JBLM, two tow bars were left behind on the mission, and changes in configuration and mission set forced the crew to leave them behind.

First, the AGE needed to figure out where the assets were, and then coordinate the return from the air force base where the assets were located. A GPS tracker will speed up this process if it happens again.

“One of the big benefits is that it obviously saves you time searching for your device,” Cofer said. “We spent a little time calculating numbers and came up with about 3,000 hours a year that could be saved just by looking for equipment.”

Currently, this idea is in the testing stage in the AGE career area. Some units that have begun testing the use of GPS trackers on their assets do not yet have standardized processes or systems.

The leadership of the 62nd MXSAGE shop wants it to build a career across the field.

“Because I was here, it worked in our favor,” said Master Sergeant. Brian Punzaran, 62nd MX SAGE production supervisor. “I think it will be beneficial to our career area. If the career area adopts it, it will help sustainability.”

It was years ago that this idea was put into practice, but the time-saving innovation it brings to the 62nd MXSAGE shop is the game changer.

