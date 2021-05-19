How innovative technologies are making waves in the power generation industry





Do you stay awake at night with double containment pipe leak detection or drainage compliance? There are smart and sustainable solutions to save time and money.

Regulators, investors, the media, the general public, and the power generation industry itself are all keenly aware of protecting health and safety in the process of power generation. Coal ash contains toxins such as arsenic, lead and mercury, and the outflow of coal ash, which affects major rivers and communities, makes regulation a public policy priority. The final regulations of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have established national minimum standards for the disposal of coal burning residues (CCR) or coal ash. In addition to providing regulatory exceptions to recycling and reuse activities that are considered beneficial use of CCR, the final rule is a complex standard for the management of active coal ash disposal facilities and the closure of facilities that do not comply with the standards. Is defined.

The power generation sector is working hard to meet these complex challenges while balancing costs and resources. How can you ensure that your environment and community are protected while keeping your electricity bills manageable? Smart and sustainable technology provides the solution.

Pipeline reliability is an important element of an integrity review, ensuring that there are no cracks or leaks that compromise health, safety and productivity. Pipeline leaks, whether employees or people living in the area, can cause immense damage to the local environment, not to mention human health. The resulting fines and proceedings can also affect the profitability of your business.

Fortunately, new robust pipelines and smart technologies are being adopted by the power industry to make pipelines more secure. This means peace of mind for everyone involved while supporting productivity.

High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipelines are becoming more and more popular in the power generation industry because they are less corrosive than traditional metal lines. However, there are drawbacks. There are few ways to check integrity, especially when it comes to leaks. To exacerbate this is the increasing use of dual-containment HDPE pipelines.

The double containment pipeline provides an additional layer of insurance against leaks. However, it is even more difficult to evaluate them. This is especially true if the inner pipe is at risk. Relieving pressure on the outer pipe usually indicates that there is a leak somewhere in the pipe section, but the operator cannot find the exact point.

Traditional methods can be problematic

Traditional external inspection of pipelines is expensive and can be very confusing and requires extensive drilling to expose sections of the pipe for inspection. Some pipes are too small for people to pass through, so it is not always possible to inspect the pipe from the inside. If the pipe is large enough, there are many safety and logistical challenges that must be overcome before anyone can perform an internal inspection.

Another challenge is that traditional walk-through inspections require drainage of pipes. This can increase downtime or, in the case of water utilities, impair the availability of water to customers, as well as incur pumping equipment and personnel costs associated with dehydration. .. Another option is closed circuit television (CCTV) inspection of underground pipelines. However, the data provided is very limited. It is not possible to measure the slope of a pipe or provide structural data on the integrity of the pipe wall. And it only provides a view of the pipe surface above the waterline.

Smart and sustainable solutions save time and money

Xylems SmartBall technology was introduced in the urban water and sewage industry in 2005 to address market gaps in how to target and identify leaks in water pipelines. Technology has expanded over the last 15 years, and today the innovative PureHM SmartBall solves the challenges of leak detection in oil and gas pipelines around the world, overcoming the challenges posed by traditional inspection methods.

SmartBall technology provides an innovative and accurate way to identify leak points inside the lines inside the double containment HDPE line, allowing the outside lines to be decompressed. SmartBall can be used not only to identify leaks, but also to check containment and map pipelines.

An important advantage of SmartBall is that it flows with the product in the pipeline, eliminating the need to dehydrate the line before inspection. The electromagnetic data collected can identify the area of ​​the pipe wall under stress. Its accuracy is another clear advantage that SmartBall can detect pinhole-sized leaks. To date, the technology has inspected over 45,000 miles and identified approximately 3,000 active leaks.

SmartBall Precision

Let’s see how SmartBall identified a jet fuel leak in the 24-inch pipeline of an Egyptian oil depot. After a suspicion of a leak reduced jet fuel supply, Petroleum Joint Depot conducted a separation hydrotest on a 24-inch carbon steel pipeline to narrow down the leaked section. Only one section failed the hydraulic test. As a result, pipeline owners needed to find a more accurate solution to locate the leak.

Innovative tools work by placing them in the pipeline and use acoustic sensors to distinguish the distinctive sounds of products that leave the pipeline. This makes the tool significantly more sensitive than traditional Computational Pipeline Monitoring (CPM) leak detection systems because the acoustic sensor passes directly through the source of the leak. The lowest leak recorded with SmartBall technology is 0.03 gallons per minute (gpm) at a pressure of 15 psi.

Leak detection within 5 feet of location

The SmartBall was inserted into the pipeline using a 14-inch tea spool for 0.8 mile inspection. The pipeline operated at 190 psi at a flow rate of about 1.6 feet per second and the entire inspection was completed in less than an hour.

SmartBall successfully identified a leak within 5 feet of its location in the pipeline, allowing operators to drill, verify, and repair the leak. By quickly identifying where the leak was in the pipeline, Petroleum Joint Depot was able to bring the pipeline back to normal operation without a lengthy shutdown.

In a similar situation in India, SmartBall was used by Indian Oil Corp. (IOCL) to identify leaks within 5 feet of the leak location. IOCL operates a 12-inch steel pipeline that transports lubricants from the Chennai Port Trust to the Tondiarpet Lubricants Mixing Plant. After observing pressure drops and discrepancies between the amount pumped and the amount received during the mass balance, IOCL suspected a leak in a critical pipeline.

SmartBall ran the 5.2 mile pipeline twice to ensure a high level of certainty. The first investigation identified two acoustic anomalies between the third and fourth tracking sensors. In the second survey, additional tracking points were added between sensors 3 and 4 to improve position accuracy. SmartBall correctly identified two leaks in the lubricant pipeline, allowing IOCL to repair critical pipelines.

Recently, SmartBall has been adopted in the power generation sector. This technology is currently being used in the Midwestern United States to check pipeline integrity during planned power outages at nuclear power plants. The prestressed concrete pipeline will be rechecked at the next planned outage.

Drainage repair

Another important element of system integrity is drainage repair. As regulatory requirements in this area become more stringent, the important final testing phase of determining whether plant drainage complies with current requirements can be difficult and costly.

Testing often requires large numbers of recruitment samples in remote locations, sometimes multiple times a day. Emission permits usually include both a daily limit and a monthly limit for total suspended solids (TSS), and most remediation operations have their own internal limits, or limits per day. It is set. Protection against violations. Other facilities have systems that only provide wireless alerts in the event of an excursion. Reducing the cost and compliance burden associated with meeting final remediation drainage requirements is another important impetus for technological innovation.

Online TSS monitoring using sensors such as the Xylems YSI IQ SensorNet ViSolid Suspended Solids Probe significantly reduces the cost and resources required for compliance.The two measurement methods of the sensor provide accurate TSS readings at very low concentrations (0.1 mg / liter) and are reproducible. <0.015% or >0.0006 Formagine nephelometer (FNU). With the ability to monitor TSS in real time and obtain accurate, reproducible and verifiable results in random lab tests, users can automate features such as controlling pumps that transport drainage and allow drainage within the permit guidelines. You can start and stop preprocessing processes that are designed to be maintained.

Because the sensor measures TSS concentrations in real time with consistent accuracy close to laboratory analysis, some operators have modified upstream processes such as flocculant administration for higher treatment and repair efficiency. Long-term reliability of measurements is also important for automation.

New horizon of coal ash

Positive progress in the recycling and use of coal-burning by-products is also good news. In 2017, 64% of the by-products produced by coal burning for electricity in the United States were recycled and used beneficially. Future demand will steadily increase as research into new applications (including extraction of rare earth elements from coal ash) will lead to commercial expansion. Smart technology reveals new horizons in the industry decades ago.

Jessy Parmar is a Business Development Manager at Xylem Industrial Solutions.

