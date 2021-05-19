Sony could probably bring crypto-centric betting platforms to new patents





Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently joined the cryptocurrency tide after registering its patent last Thursday, May 13th. This patent focuses on an eports betting platform that allows users to use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Also, Japanese game console makers first applied for a patent in 2019, but it was only published in May of this year.

Players like a variety of livestreaming eports events, so Sony saw this opportunity as a good time to enjoy real-time crypto betting while watching the game.

Sony’s new patent focuses on the use of cryptocurrencies when betting games

(Photo: Twitter’s Evan Thwaites (@EWThwaites)) Sony’s new patent focuses on cryptocurrencies as a viable digital currency for esports betting.

According to Talkesport, Sony is preparing to enter the esports scene through a newly introduced patent. Japan’s multinational conglomerate has shown great interest in the electronic game industry after completing the acquisition of EVO (Evolution Championship Series) in March 2021.

In addition, recent patents show that Sony is clearly on a continuous track of adaptation to the esports industry, and there is no guarantee that it will let go of its pursuit.

When you watch the game, the user is taken to the standard UI (user interface). This UI is displayed in front of the user. Later, there is a pop-up feature that shows how they can bet in the game.

“Wets can be monetary, such as money or Bitcoin, or non-monetary, such as game assets, digital rights, or cryptocurrencies,” said Sony’s patent.

Also read: Sony Proceedings: PlayStation game monopoly allows consumers to pay 75-175% more for digital games than physical versions

This means that when betting, you can choose from real currencies, in-game assets, cryptocurrencies of all kinds such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and more payment methods for betting on esports rooted teams.

Even in-game items are counted as betting media, so it seems exciting to know that there is no discrimination regardless of the currency you want.

According to a Tweaktown report on Tuesday, May 18, the patent allows live stream viewers of esports events, such as fighting game tournaments, to pay money based on match results while tracking real-time sequences of games. can do.

Sony’s patents focused on cryptocurrencies are not limited to Sony consoles

The newly registered patent applies to other game consoles as well as relying solely on Sony game consoles. Cryptocurrency betting on esports platforms says the patent covers Sony PlayStation and related consoles.

In addition, the patent is linked to manufacturers of Nintendo and Microsoft consoles, as well as portable TVs such as smart home TVs, computers, smartphones, laptops and tablets connected to the Internet.

Besides that, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets are also included in the machines listed in Sony’s patents.

Recently, Sony has filed a patent that allows users to operate a “banana” controller. To date, the latest patents include technology that adjusts game latency according to the skill of the player.

