Google I / O 2021: Privacy has become an important theme and Android 12 beta has been announced





Bangalore: At its annual developer conference Google I / O on Tuesday, Google unveiled a number of features focused on privacy across different products.

The search giant is deploying a privacy dashboard on Android 12, the next major software update for the Android operating system. This dashboard allows users to see the timeline when the app accesses their camera, microphone, or device location. Users can also view one mobile phone permission setting and revoke app permissions directly from the dashboard.

Android 12 Beta is now available to developers after the Google I / O event. ETtech

Android 12 Beta Privacy Dashboard.

At the top right of the status bar on your Android 12 smartphone, you can easily switch between an indicator that the app is accessing the camera and microphone, and a quick settings menu that completely disables access to both sensors throughout the system. there is.

Users can also choose to share their approximate location or the exact location with the app. For example, you can specify the exact location of the delivery app or ride-hailing app, and the approximate location of the weather app or streaming app.

Google has also announced a new privacy-friendly sandbox called the Android Private Compute Core. This helps companies keep their personal information private and local on their mobile phones. It holds all the data to identify a song by enabling features such as smart reply text messaging, live captioning, or playing.

“All voice and language processing takes place on devices that are isolated from the network to protect privacy. Sameer Samat, vice president of Android and Google Play, said in a blog post: In other parts of Android, Private Compute Core protection is open source and can be fully inspected and verified by the security community.

Upgraded password manager

ETtech Google’s password manager allows users to import passwords from other password managers, and Chrome and Android are more tightly integrated, regardless of whether the user is using a desktop or mobile phone. You can now enter passwords between sites and apps. It also features an automatic password alert that alerts the user when it detects that one of the stored passwords has been compromised by a third-party breach.

For supported sites and apps, users can also change their password with a few taps using the Google Assistant on their Android device.

“If the password manager finds a password that may have been compromised, the assistant will display a” Change Password “button. When you tap the button, the assistant not only takes you to the site, but also changes your password. ” Jen Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President of Core Systems & Experiences at Google, said.

The feature leverages the company’s Duplex on the web technology, introduced in 2019, to allow the Google Assistant to complete tasks on the web, such as buying movie tickets, ordering food, and checking in flights. Useful for.

Google announced last week that if the account is properly configured, it will automatically start enrolling users with a two-step verification system. Internet giants are now asking users who have two-step verification enabled to authenticate themselves by tapping the Google prompt on their smartphone each time they log in to their account.

“Ultimately, we are on a mission to create a passwordless future,” Fitzpatrick said at an event on Tuesday.

Other important features include a quick delete option for Google Search, a location history reminder on the Google Maps timeline, and a toggle to turn off location tracking, which allows users to delete the last 15 minutes of search history. Stores sensitive documents and photos that contain locked folders protected by Google Photos. The locked folder feature will initially be available on Google Pixel devices and will be rolled out to more Android devices throughout the year.

