Google will soon make your Android smartphone act as a TV remote control.Method is as follows





Now available as a public beta, Android 12 runs on Android TV.

At this week’s Google I / O opening keynote, the company announced a ton of news. We continue to handle all the processing that Google announced on Android 12. For example, notifications have a new look, some new privacy features such as dashboards, and enhanced integration with Google’s Chrome OS platform.

As part of the bundle, Google gives Android users more control over their devices within their own Android TV ecosystem. Specifically, Android will soon include a TV remote control app that allows you to control your TV using only your smartphone. With over 80 million Android TV OS devices, it makes sense for Google to want to improve the overall experience with these valuable features.

The next time you lose your remote, you don’t have to feel stressed. Open the new remote control app and continue streaming. Here’s what you need to know:

How do I get the new Android remote feature?

Google is releasing an Android remote feature for devices running Android 11 and above. This includes the newly released Android 12. It is currently only available in the publicly available Android 12 Beta. Google said the remote feature will not debut until later this year.

Here’s what the remote app looks like and how to use it:

Google How does my phone work as a TV remote control?

According to the announcement, the remote capabilities of Android TV are very similar to the Apple TV remote app on iPhone and iPad.

At the top of the interface is a blank space used as a gesture pad, where you can swipe and tap your Android TV. Move between apps, select shows, and use on-screen controls to return to your home screen. It seems that the app also includes buttons to control volume and power.

But my favorite part is that I can’t get around Android TV. That is, you can use your mobile phone keyboard to enter your username and password and search for shows. This saves everyone time and headaches.

I can’t wait to get a new remote feature. Hopefully it will happen sooner or later.

Can Android phones use the TV as a remote control?

Using the new Android remote control on your TV requires certain hardware, but if you have a new Android smartphone and Android TV OS device, this may not be a problem. This is what we have ever known.

Devices running Android 11 or later will include the app after launch. Almost all Android TV OS devices have built-in support for remote tools.

that’s it. If you have a smartphone with a TV remote control app and a TV running Android TV OS, that’s fine. Note that your Android TV OS device must have a system service called “atvremote service” installed. Some older Android TV OS devices (either unknown) do not have access to the required system services. For more information, you’ll have to wait for the feature to be released, but in my understanding, almost all Android TVOS devices work with remote features.

Want to know more about everything Google announced at I / O 2021? Check out or Google I / O summary. If you are interested in testing Android 12, you can test it now. Here are some of Android 12’s favorite features. You will love these features as well.

Currently playing: Watch this: Google turns Android 12 into a TV remote

1:32

