Google Establishes Moonshot Lab at TLV for “Fundamental” Solutions





Google brought its X-the Moonshot Factory, formerly known as Google X, to Tel Aviv this summer, a breakthrough aimed at fundamental solutions to imminent world problems and improved lives. I’m looking for a new technology. Moonshot Lab-Israel is Google’s first such outfit outside of California headquarters, and the site will be headed by Israeli scientist Dr. Adi Aron Gilat, who is now the strategic director of X.

Dr. Aaron Gilat published earlier this month in a post explaining her journey in X. She started almost seven years ago as one of the facility’s first non-technical hires. A trained geophysicist specializing in environmental law and policy, she started as a strategic leader on X’s rapid evaluation team and has since led the organization’s overall strategy. In the coming weeks, she is expected to return from California to Israel to undertake X’s Israeli operation.

Google X was known at the time, but in 2010 Google worked on a very good idea and technology aimed at turning the word “moonshot” into “”. It was first established as a somewhat secret R & D department. It’s a fundamentally good place. The organization then became X – The Moonshot Factory (X Development) in 2015 and operates as a subsidiary of Google’s parent company Alphabet.

Over the last decade, X has incubated hundreds of projects, some of which have become startups and businesses. This includes Waymo, an autonomous technology development company and formerly Google’s self-driving car project. Wing of a drone delivery company. A new project launched last year, Tidal, combines machine learning with an underwater camera system to help understand marine ecosystems. Another prominent X initiative, Project Loon, is the developer of the Stratospheric Balloon Network, which extends rural Internet connectivity from space and enhances network resiliency in the event of a disaster, ending this year.

Waymo One vehicle. Photo via Waymo

According to X, the moonshot is defined by three main pillars. “We’re addressing a huge problem in the world that affects millions or billions of people. They’re proposing” a radical sci-fi sound solution that may seem impossible today. ” It also includes “technological innovations that give us a glimpse of the hope that solutions will be possible in the next 5-10 years.”

In Tel Aviv, Dr. Alongirat recruits a small team of local scientists, entrepreneurs and inventors to focus on “dreaming of X’s next-generation moonshot and reducing risk.” Moonshot Lab-Israel recruits scientists and innovators in areas such as agtech, clean energy, robotics, environmental sustainability, and computing, especially those with deep technical skills, local and regional universities and start-ups. , Aiming to cooperate with entrepreneurs. Announcement.

X mission. Image via X-Moonshot Factory

Dr. Aron Gilat said that when California’s X team considered launching a satellite lab and began to consider the best place to develop influential innovations, Israel considered its history and entrepreneurial culture. I explained that I was in the top spot.

“What always surprised me as an Israeli living in Silicon Valley is how similar the cultural DNA of X is to the vocational culture I grew up in. Israeli scientists and entrepreneurs are crap, Famous for their sense of urgency and lasers. The problems they are trying to solve, such as finding ways to grow food in water-deficient countries and to look inside out our bodies. Focused on, “she wrote.

Indeed, Moonshot’s thinking sounds very familiar to those who are immersed in or follow Israel’s innovation industry and its own entrepreneurial culture. These include taking great risks, accepting failures and learning, navigating unpredictable and ambiguous situations and environments, tackling the most difficult parts of the first given problem, flexibility and roots. It involves fostering creativity and the ability to change perspectives or pivot.

Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan skyline at sunset.Deposit a photo

As a moonshot incubator, Xers focuses on rapid prototyping and risk mitigation and requires these skills as it does not manufacture products. Rather, according to the organization, they develop “a foundation on which they can build potentially innovative products and businesses.”

There is also an emphasis on collaboration. “Nothing is done on its own at X, and being an expert in a particular field is just the starting point,” reads the job description of the Program Manager at Moonshot Lab in Israel.

Dr. Aron Gilat said that those who love working at X “enjoy the learning process and are groundbreaking that can have a positive impact on the lives of teams and millions or billions of people. It is backed by the potential to develop technology. “

Moonshot Lab-Israel will work in a dedicated space at the Electra Tower on Igal Aron Road in Tel Aviv.

