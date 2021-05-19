Samsung unveiled a stunning foldable cell phone of the future





As part of the Display Week exhibition, Samsung unveiled several foldable display prototypes that could be incorporated into future products, which are pretty impressive.

Samsung wasn’t the first to introduce a consumer foldable cell phone, but its honor lies with the Royale Flex Pai. The tech giant truly embraces the tech more than most smartphone makers. These rollable and foldable display demos (provided via SamMobile) further confirm that you won’t leave space right away.

The first concept demonstrated is a two-fold design, tentatively called the S-Foldable OLED panel. The display can be used as part of a foldable or foldable device and can be folded twice for added versatility.

When the screen is fully stretched, it will be 7.2 inches in size. A comparison was made with the currently available Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 released last year, with apparently added fold points.

The next display is a rollable panel that can be unfolded and unfolded. This can help eliminate one of the biggest problems users face with foldable phones, the breakage at the time of folding. The screen of this Samsung concept will be expanded horizontally in a similar way to the Oppo X2021 demoed earlier this year.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Perhaps most striking is Samsung’s showcased a display suggesting a foldable Galaxy Tab. This 17-inch foldable panel is large enough to be used as a tablet when folded and as a monitor when fully unfolded.

This concept shows the potential of foldable tablets and other devices, adopting flexible panel technology that goes beyond foldable phones and rotatable TVs.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also saw a laptop with an under-display camera. Punchhole camera removal is becoming a significant trend in the smartphone world. The ZTE Axon 20 5G was the first smartphone with an under-display camera last year. Also, recent Google patents suggest that the Google Pixel 7 may have a camera underneath the display.

When it comes to Samsung’s foldable concept, it’s worth noting that not all of the company’s prototypes and demos are ultimately in the hands of consumers. Therefore, there is no guarantee that these foldable designs will be widely used.

However, Samsung seems to be fully equipped with a foldable mobile phone and is preparing to release the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 this summer. This could be the company’s best attempt at foldable cell phones. As a result, the company appears ready to continue building devices with foldable displays.

Best Samsung Galaxy z Fold 2 Deals Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

2GB data

36 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

2GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

8GB data

36 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

8GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

8GB data

36 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

8GB data

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos